Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Cybersecurity Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) cybersecurity market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing prevalence of connected vehicles. The market is projected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2023 to $1.99 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 23.1%.The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) cybersecurity market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. This growth is primarily attributed to the rise in high-profile cyber-attacks, the establishment of stringent cybersecurity regulations, and the rapid digitization of the automotive industry.

Growth in Connected Vehicles Driving Expansion of the V2X Cybersecurity Market

The rise in demand for connected vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market going forward. Connected vehicles, equipped with internet connectivity and onboard sensors, communicate with other devices, infrastructure, and networks to enhance road safety, convenience, and efficiency. As the number of connected vehicles increases, so does the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect data exchanges and prevent cyber threats. For instance, in August 2021, the Australian Computer Society reported around a million connected cars in Australia, with projections indicating a rise to 10 million by 2030. This surge in connected vehicles is driving the growth of the V2X cybersecurity market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Continental AG, and Aptiv PLC. These companies are focusing on technological advancements and strategic mergers to enhance their market position. For instance, HARMAN International acquired Savari Inc. in February 2021 to strengthen its automotive telematics and V2X capabilities, further boosting its strengths in 5G Edge, multi-access edge computing (MEC), and smart infrastructure solutions.

Segments:

.Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.Security Type: Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Other Security Types

.Unit: On-Board Units, Roadside Units

.Communication: Vehicle To Vehicle, Vehicle To Infrastructure, Vehicle To Pedestrian, Vehicle To Grid, Vehicle To Cloud, Other Communications

.Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the V2X cybersecurity market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities, highlighting the rapid adoption of connected vehicle technologies in this region.

Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market size, vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market drivers and trends, vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market major players, vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity competitors' revenues, vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market positioning, and vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market growth across geographies. The vehicle-to-everything (v2x) cybersecurity market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

