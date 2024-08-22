Automotive Lighting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Lighting Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global automotive lighting market has seen significant growth in recent years, with its market size increasing from $26.44 billion in 2023 to $28.3 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth is attributed to several factors, including increased vehicle adoption, stringent safety regulations, styling and aesthetic enhancements, and global market expansion.

Looking forward, the automotive lighting market is projected to reach $36.07 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is expected to be driven by advancements in LED technology, the rise of autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs), growing environmental concerns, and the increasing adoption of connectivity and smart lighting solutions. Key trends during this period include adaptive lighting, matrix LED headlights, dynamic turn signals, distinctive light signature designs, and OLED lighting.

Autonomous Vehicles Driving the Growth of the Automotive Lighting Market

The rise of autonomous vehicles is a significant driver of growth in the automotive lighting market. These vehicles, which operate independently of human control, require advanced sensors, cameras, and LiDAR systems that are highly dependent on integrated and high-quality lighting solutions for effective operation across diverse conditions. According to a report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, there are projected to be 3.5 million autonomous vehicles on U.S. roads by 2025 and 4.5 million by 2030. This growing need for specialized lighting components to support autonomous driving is boosting the market.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive lighting market in 2023, followed by North America. The region is expected to continue leading the market, driven by increasing vehicle production and the adoption of advanced automotive technologies.

Segments:

. By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

. By Technology: Halogen, Xenon/HID (High-intensity Discharge Lamp), LED (Light Emitting Diode)

. By Application: Front/Headlamps, Rear Lighting, Side, Interior Lighting.

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive lighting market size, automotive lighting market drivers and trends, automotive lighting market major players, automotive lighting competitors' revenues, automotive lighting market positioning, and automotive lighting market growth across geographies. The automotive lighting market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

