Navenio Launches AI-Powered Smart Tasking To Improve Hospital Efficiency And Reduce Patient Backlogs

New technology, already adopted by several hospitals, is significantly reducing patient backlogs by automating task allocation for healthcare staff

- Connie MoserNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navenio, a global leader in the delivery of Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) for hospitals and systems, today announced the launch of its new AI Smart Tasking capability to improve hospital workflow and patient care.The Smart Tasking feature, part of Navenio's Intelligent Workforce Solution, ensures healthcare professionals can efficiently allocate tasks to the optimal staff member and seamlessly chain tasks, such as patient movement and ward cleaning. This ensures the“just in time” movement of activity, where as soon as one task is completed, the next related task is automatically triggered, allowing for continuous workflow and maximum efficiency.One Hospital that has adopted the technology has already reported significant improvements, including a 62% decrease in task completion times, a 42% rise in self-service task bookings, and a 63% increase in task creation. These enhancements have been particularly beneficial in key departments such as A&E and radiology, ensuring better alignment with portering services, catering, and cleaning staff.Connie Moser, chief executive officer at Navenio, commented,“The launch of our AI Smart Tasking function represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform hospital operations and patient care. By leveraging the power of AI, we are getting more nurses and healthcare teams back to the bedside and creating a streamlined process for staff and their patients. We look forward to seeing how this enhancement will continue to generate benefits for care teams and technology partners across the globe.”The Tasking feature also empowers clinical and non-clinical staff to drive activity through tasking independently, reducing administrative burden and improving operational efficiency, supporting the smooth management of increased task volumes effectively.About NavenioLaunched in 2015 from proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, the Navenio team has grown to more than 60 people with a global footprint encompassing the UK and US. Navenio's Real Time Location Service is smartphone-based, and through the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location service leveraging an artificial intelligence tasking engine delivering immediate actionable insight. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology, and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant. Navenio was given a strong commendation in KPMG's British Tech Pioneers 2020 Program and has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation's Upscale 6.0 this year, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards. For more information, visit .

