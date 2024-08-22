Engarde® Unveils The COMFORT-GEN7TM: The Future Of Ballistic Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMFORT-GEN7 panel

EnGarde introduces the COMFORT-GEN7TM, a next-gen ballistic panel offering superior protection, flexibility, and comfort, certified to rigorous global standards.

- Edgar StekAMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EnGarde® , a global leader in advanced body armor solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the COMFORT-GEN7TM , a groundbreaking new ballistic panel that builds upon the legacy of the renowned NIJ Level II COMFORTTM model. The original COMFORTTM model, known for its exceptional flexibility and comfort, has been a cornerstone of the EnGarde® product line for over a decade. The COMFORT-GEN7TM now elevates this legacy to unprecedented levels.Triple-Tested for Unmatched PerformanceOver the past two years, EnGarde® has been committed to developing a ballistic panel that retains the unmatched flexibility of the classic COMFORTTM model while significantly enhancing its ballistic performance-all without adding extra weight. In response to requests from our German customers, we aimed to certify this next-generation panel according to the stringent German SK1 standard.We are proud to announce that the COMFORT-GEN7TM has successfully passed extensive ballistic testing and meets the rigorous standards of NIJ 0101.06 Level II, Swedish RPS 1, and German Schutzklasse 1 TR03/2008. This SK1 certification guarantees superior stopping power, including protection against contact shots, while maintaining reduced weight and exceptional flexibility.COMFORT-GEN7TM: Setting a New Standard in Ballistic ProtectionThe COMFORT-GEN7TM is set to become one of the premier solutions in the market, offering superior stopping power and enhanced comfort. Production of the COMFORT-GEN7TM panels is already underway, with these new panels set to replace the classic COMFORTTM panels in the coming weeks. Additionally, the next-generation panels are fully compatible with all EnGarde® carrier systems, ensuring a seamless transition for our customers.Unwavering Confidence in Protection“We are confident that our customers will find the COMFORT-GEN7TM to be the perfect successor to our classic COMFORTTM panel,” said Edgar Stek, Managing Partner at EnGarde®.“Our new panel meets and exceeds expectations, providing unparalleled protection and comfort. At EnGarde®, we've got your back.”Discover the Future of Ballistic ProtectionExperience the future of ballistic protection with the COMFORT-GEN7TM. Stay protected, stay comfortable.

COMFORT-GEN7TM panel being tested at Oregon Ballistic Laboratories (OBL)

