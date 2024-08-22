Detective In New Murder Mystery Walks The Line Between Good And Evil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Richard Wall, reviewerUNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nothing beats this summer heat like a chilling crime thriller - and none more so than Robert Coburn's latest tropical mystery, BETWEEN ISLANDS .This dazzling new murder mystery centers around a family divided by good and evil, and thrust together by death.Detective Joe Cheo comes from a family with a history of crime and corruption. Though he has never taken part in any criminal activity, his family's reputation has been a burden to carry throughout his life. Now a member of the Honolulu Police Department, that burden has never felt heavier.Walking a fine line between his duty and his family, a recent death deposits him at the crossroads of right and wrong, where he's forced to make a difficult decision.Set in Hawaii during the 1980s, join Detective Joe Cheo on a journey through his past and the present as he searches for answers - and stumbles upon surprises.Praise for BETWEEN ISLANDS is already rolling in."Terrific characters and a riveting storyline... couldn't put it down." - Richard Wall, reviewerBETWEEN ISLANDS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORRobert Coburn is originally from Norfolk, VA. After high school, he spent three years in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief with the 6th Infantry Regiment in Berlin. He returned home to attend college at Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) in Richmond, VA, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Advertising. He also met his wife in Richmond while he was a student there. Coburn has worked at major advertising agencies in New York and Los Angeles. His ads have won top awards both nationally and internationally. He is an instrument-rated commercial pilot and plays the saxophone. He and his wife now live in Carmel, CA. Also the author of the popular Jack Hunter mystery series, he is a member of Mystery Writers of America. Learn more at .

