Shamrock Medicine Accepts Major Insurance Plans, Simplifying Access To Healthcare In The Greater Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia-based psychiatric care provider expands insurance acceptance.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shamrock , a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area, is pleased to announce that it now accepts major insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances. This expansion of insurance acceptance aims to make quality mental healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients in the region.

Shamrock Medicine, with its main office in Philadelphia and additional locations in Ambler, PA, and Cherry Hill, NJ, is committed to providing compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The practice serves both adults and children over the age of five, fostering a warm and welcoming environment that encourages open communication and strong patient-provider relationships.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to quality mental healthcare without the added stress of financial burden," said Dr. Peter Kelly , Owner and Spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine. "By accepting major insurance plans, we are taking a significant step towards breaking down the barriers that often prevent individuals from seeking the care they need."

Shamrock Medicine differentiates itself by focusing on building strong patient-provider relationships and eliminating the traditional barriers often associated with primary and mental healthcare. The practice's team of experienced professionals develops individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, promoting long-term mental well-being.

Patients who have received care at Shamrock Medicine have praised the practice for its attentive and compassionate approach. Amina R., a patient, shared, "Dr. Kelly was amazing! Very attentive & authentic! I will be changing my primary care to him!" Another patient, Jazmine H., said, "Dr. Kelly is one of the first doctors that truly made me feel heard! Highly recommended." Jennifer E., also a patient, added, "Dr. Kelly was awesome. Super friendly, on time and efficient."

In addition to its main office in Philadelphia, Shamrock Medicine has expanded its reach with offices in Ambler, PA, and a new location opening in Cherry Hill, NJ, over the summer. This expansion allows the practice to serve a broader patient base and provide convenient access to quality psychiatric care.

For more information about Shamrock Medicine, its services, and accepted insurance plans, please visit their website at or call +1 215.585.2342.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Clinic 1

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Clinic 2

7 E Skippack Pike, Suite 304

Ambler, PA 19002

