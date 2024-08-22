Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.07 billion in 2023 to $1.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased disease incidence, advancements in cancer research, global healthcare infrastructure improvement, regulatory approvals, awareness and early diagnosis initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to targeted therapies advancements, increasing geriatric population, healthcare personalization trends, global expansion of treatment access.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market

The growing prevalence of hepatitis is expected to boost the growth of the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market going forward. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver characterized by the presence of inflammatory cells in the liver tissue. The heightened prevalence of chronic hepatitis infections, particularly HBV and HCV, is associated with an elevated incidence of liver cirrhosis, marked by liver tissue scarring, serving as a precursor to HCC and thereby amplifying the demand for drugs addressing hepatocellular carcinoma.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company.

Major companies operating in the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market are developing laboratory-produced molecules such as monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A monoclonal antibody (mAb) is a laboratory-produced molecule that is engineered to mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as bacteria or viruses.

Segments:

1) By Type: Brachytherapy, Chemotherapy

2) By Drug Class: PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Cancer Rehabilitation Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hepatocellular carcinoma drug market in 2023. The regions covered in the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Definition

Hepatocellular carcinoma drug refers to a drug for primary liver cancer originating from hepatocytes, the main type of liver cells. Hepatocellular carcinoma develops in chronic liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B or C infection, alcoholic liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), or liver cirrhosis.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market size , hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market drivers and trends, hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market major players, hepatocellular carcinoma drugs competitors' revenues, hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market positioning, and hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market growth across geographies. The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Muscle Relaxant Drugs Global Market Report 2024

report/muscle-relaxant-drugs-global-market-report

Alzheimer's Drugs Global Market Report 2024

report/alzheimers-drugs-global-market-report

Osteoporosis Drugs Global Market Report 2024

report/osteoporosis-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.