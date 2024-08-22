Drone Services Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drone Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Drone Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The drone services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.92 billion in 2023 to $18.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost-efficiency in data collection, increased demand for surveillance and monitoring, rising adoption in agriculture, expansion in construction and infrastructure sectors, emergency response and disaster management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The drone services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $55.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to wider integration in logistics and delivery, advancements in environmental monitoring, expanding role in public safety, precision agriculture evolution, innovation in entertainment and media.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Drone Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Drone Services Market

The increasing use of commercial drones is expected to boost the growth of the drone services market going forward. A commercial drone refers to a drone that weighs less than 55 pounds and is designed for commercial use. Commercial drones require training and simulation, maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. Hence, the increasing use of commercial drones is expected to boost the drone service market.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the drone services market include Phoenix Drone Services LLC, PrecisionHawk Inc., Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Sky-Futures Limited, Terra Drone Corporation,.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the drone services market. Major companies operating in the drone services market are developing innovative products with advanced features to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Service Type: Drone Platform Service, Drone MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) Service, Drone Training And Simulation Services

2) By Solution: Enterprise, Point

3) By Application: Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition And Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, Modeling, Disaster Risk Management And Mitigation, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End Use Industry: Agriculture, Infrastructure, Oil And Gas, Logistic, Other End Use Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the drone services market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the drone services market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the drone services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Drone Services Market Definition

Drone services refer to a new category of services centered around flying robots that can be remotely controlled or flown on their own using embedded systems with software-controlled flight plans. Drones are used to take pictures, do aerial inspections, and easily complete many other difficult tasks.

Drone Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drone Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drone services market size, drone services market drivers and trends, drone services market major players, drone services competitors' revenues, drone services market positioning, and drone services market growth across geographies. The drone services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2024



Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2024



Military Drones Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.