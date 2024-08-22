Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Staffing Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The healthcare staffing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $43.21 billion in 2023 to $46.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare workforce shortages, temporary and flexible staffing needs, specialized skill requirements, government regulations and compliance, and emphasis on cost-efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The healthcare staffing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $62.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on mental health services, a rise in home healthcare services, diversity and inclusion initiatives, government investment in healthcare, and public health preparedness.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Healthcare Staffing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Staffing Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare staffing market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a form of illness that lasts for three months or more and can deteriorate with time. Chronic conditions require ongoing care and specialized expertise, healthcare facilities face increased patient loads and diverse care settings. Healthcare staffing agencies play a crucial role by providing flexible staffing solutions for hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare, ensuring access to skilled professionals. The temporal fluctuations in patient needs, the focus on preventive care, and the rising demand for home healthcare services further contribute to the necessity for a dynamic healthcare workforce.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the healthcare staffing market include Envision Healthcare Corporation, AMN Healthcare Holdings Inc., CHG Healthcare Services Inc., Maxim Healthcare Group Inc.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare staffing market. Companies operating in the healthcare staffing market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Service: Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenes Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing

2) By Function: Patient Care Staff, Administrative Staff, Support Staff, Technicians, Allied Health Professionals

3) By End User: Hospitals, Pharma, Clients, Government Agencies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the healthcare staffing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare staffing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare staffing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Healthcare Staffing Market Definition

Healthcare staffing is the process of employing healthcare workers or providers as needed for a particular organization. In addition to ensuring better patient care, adequate healthcare staffing numbers also lessen nurse fatigue, avoid burnout, and boost patient satisfaction.

Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare staffing market size, healthcare staffing market drivers and trends, healthcare staffing market major players, healthcare staffing competitors' revenues, healthcare staffing market positioning , and healthcare staffing market growth across geographies. The healthcare staffing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2024



Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2024



Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.