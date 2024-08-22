Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The distributed natural gas-fueled generation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.15 billion in 2023 to $33.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy security concerns, economic viability, grid resilience and reliability, energy independence, environmental considerations.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The distributed natural gas-fueled generation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $50.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable natural gas integration, grid decentralization initiatives, energy storage integration, government incentives and policies, resilience planning.

Growth Driver Of The Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market

The rising need for clean energy is expected to propel the growth of the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market in the coming years. Clean energy is defined as energy produced from renewable and sustainable sources with minimum environmental effect, as opposed to traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas), which emit harmful pollutants and contribute to environmental degradation. Distributed natural gas-fueled generation may benefit from the application of clean energy concepts to maximize environmental performance, minimize emissions, and build a more robust and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market include General Electric Company, MWM GmbH, ABB Group, Cummins Inc., Plug Power System Inc., Shandong Lvhuan Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market. Companies operating in the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Natural Gas Gensets, Micro Turbine, Stationary Fuel Cells

2) By Scale: Microgeneration, Small-Scale Generation, Medium-Scale Generation, Large-Scale Generation

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial And Industrial, Building And Institutional

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global distributed natural gas-fueled generation market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market Definition

Distributed natural gas-fueled generation refers to the pipelines used for distribution as well as the metering and regulating apparatus at metering-regulating stations that are run by a local distribution company operating within a single state and governed as a separate operating company by a public utility commission or that are run as an independent municipally owned distribution system.

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on distributed natural gas-fueled generation market size , distributed natural gas-fueled generation market drivers and trends, distributed natural gas-fueled generation market major players, distributed natural gas-fueled generation competitors' revenues, distributed natural gas-fueled generation market positioning, and distributed natural gas-fueled generation market growth across geographies. The distributed natural gas-fueled generation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

