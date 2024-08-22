The Els For Autism Foundation® Launches Groundbreaking Program To Boost Autism Inclusivity In The Workplace

By becoming an autism inclusive employer, companies can access a large, untapped pool of potential employees. Employers often recognize the exceptional dedication of individuals with ASD, praising their excellence in attendance, punctuality, job tenure, and adherence to workplace policies.

To support businesses on their journey to becoming autism inclusive employers, Els for Autism ® has developed and launched U Can Employ TM (UCE). UCE provides companies of all sizes with essential tools and strategies for recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retaining autistic employees. With guidance from the UCE team, companies are learning how to transform their policies and procedures to align with evidence-based autism practices, ultimately changing the landscape for individuals with autism worldwide.

"Working with UCE has helped us understand the many benefits of embracing neurodiversity and provided insights and steps to further our commitment to being an autism-inclusive workplace," said Mandy Long, Global Mainframe Chief of Staff at Ensono, an international technology company.

UCE is designed to meet the unique needs of your business, offering membership tiers ranging from digital resources to specialized elite packages that include on-site consultancy, a review of your company's human resource practices, and an environmental assessment tailored to your business. To further support companies in recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retaining autistic employees, the UCE team of experts has developed an autism employer training series, available online for easy access to insights, strategies, and resources that is approved by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for credits.

Additionally, recognizing the growing importance of diversity and inclusion in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, the UCE team is dedicated to positively impacting companies' financial performance by enhancing revenue and reducing costs. To discover more about how UCE experts are helping companies become autism inclusive employers, visit UCanEmploy .

About Els for Autism Foundation

Established in 2009 by World Golf Hall of Famer and four-time Major Champion Ernie Els, his wife, Liezl, and honorary chair Marvin R. Shanken, the Els for Autism Foundation is dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their caregivers through comprehensive lifespan services and collaborative partnerships. The Els' son, Ben, is impacted by ASD, which affects 1 in 36 children in the U.S. Els for Autism has provided services to autistic individuals, families, and professionals in 32 countries around the globe. In

addition to its U.S. location, Els for Autism has foundations in Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

About U Can Employ

U Can EmployTM (UCE) is your guide to becoming an autism inclusive employer. By fostering an autism inclusive workplace, UCE aims to change the employment landscape for individuals with autism nationwide by initiating internal transformations within businesses. We are powered by Els for Autism®️, which means you have the support and expertise of a global leader in the autism community.