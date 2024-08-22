(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of College Course Materials in the United States 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The State of College Course Materials 2023-2025 report details a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces impacting the market. These include the types of institutions where enrollment is increasing; the growth of distance education; and state policy and funding developments; print vs. digital growth in instructional materials; the rise of subscription and inclusive access plans; new technology trends; and company mergers & acquisitions and operating performance of key companies. The report provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials, both digital and print.

In sizing the market segments for this report, the publisher follows the procedure it established in 2015 for how it breaks down market segments. The publisher uses the market size for new course materials as provided by annual sales figures from the Association of American Publishers. The publisher further breaks down that segment into new print textbooks and digital materials. Those breakdowns are estimates based on ongoing research in the area of instructional materials in higher education.

The report covers the following major categories outlining and impacting the market:



Market Size and Enrolment

Public v. Private Institutions

Distance Learning

For-Profit Institutions

Federal Policy and Budget

State Policy and Budget

Workforce Development

Apprenticeships

Course Materials Spending

Open Educational Resources (OER)

Declining Confidence in Higher Education

Changing Course Material Models

Online Learning Company Acquisitions and Divestments

The report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:



Market Size and Enrollment

Policy and Funding

Course Materials

Industry Trends and Innovations Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: MARKET SIZE AND ENROLLMENT



INSTITUTION TYPES AND NUMBERS





Public vs. Private



For-Profit Private Institutions Outnumber Nonprofit Schools



Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates



Distance Education



Forthcoming (2024)



2023

Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions

THINKING ABOUT STUDENT DATA Disciplines, Majors and Job Growth as Drivers

CHAPTER 2: POLICY & FUNDING



COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2022-2023

COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2023-2024

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION



HEERF Funds 2023

STUDENT LOANS

IMPACT OF STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

CONTINUED PUSH FOR OVERSIGHT

Programs and Colleges Impacted

DOE Introduces New Student Protections

STATE SUPPORT FOR HIGHER EDUCATION



State Funding

Student Share

SHEEO STATE HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE: FY 2022

Looking Ahead

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS

Career, Technical, and Adult Learning

CHAPTER 3: COURSE MATERIALS



LONG-TERM DECLINE IN COURSE MATERIALS SPEND CONTINUES

THE IMPACT OF TEXTBOOK AND COURSEWARE COSTS



Potential Solutions



Federal and State Governments Continue to Push OER



State Governments Continue to Support OER



OpenStax Expands Implementation, Gains Federal Funding



Course Hero, Lumen Pair to Expand Access to OER

More Institutions Encourage Adoption, Creation and Use of OER

OUTLOOK FOR COLLEGE COURSE MATERIALS

Recommendations for Publishers

CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS



DECLINING CONFIDENCE IN HIGHER EDUCATION



Gallup Research on American Institutions



Eroding Value of a College Degree



Businesses Drop College Degree Requirements



Fallout from Campus Protests on Israel-Hamas War

Education in Flux

CHANGING COURSE MATERIALS MODELS



Subscription Services



Inclusive Access and Equitable Access



Inclusive Access



Equitable Access

Implications

ONLINE LEARNING



Changing Perceptions



Growing Market



eSpelman



What the Rise of AI in College Classrooms Means for the Industry



A Snapshot: Where Things Stand Now

How are Students and Faculty Using AI?

PRACTICAL MATTERS: SETTING POLICIES The Educational Publisher's Imperative

CHAPTER 5: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND FUNDING



2022 Activity



Chegg Exits Course Materials Business



2023 Activity



Two OPM Divestments



Barnes & Noble Divests DSS



New Funding



Notable Acquisitions



Inclusive Access and Equitable Access



The Pursuit of Non-Traditional Students

Clarivate Incubator

MAJOR COMPETITORS

PEARSON



Pearson+



Corporate Strategy

Leadership Change

CENGAGE LEARNING



Reorganization



Higher Education Segment



Cengage Unlimited



Strategic Directions

Accredible Partnership

MCGRAW HILL



Higher Education



Strategic Directions



TikTok for Studying

McGraw Hill GO

WILEY



Divestment Plan



Learning Segment

Strategic Directions

CHEGG



Performance



Bracing for Impact



Strategic Directions



DSS Spinoff



Business Segments



Retail



Wholesale



First Day Inclusive Access and Equitable Access



Strategic Directions Competitive Performance Year-to-Date

