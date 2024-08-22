The State Of College Course Materials In The United States To 2025: Market Size And Enrollment, Policy And Funding, Course Materials, Industry Trends And Innovations And Competitive Landscape
The "State of College Course Materials in the United States 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The State of College Course Materials 2023-2025 report details a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces impacting the market. These include the types of institutions where enrollment is increasing; the growth of distance education; federal and state policy and funding developments; print vs. digital growth in instructional materials; the rise of subscription and inclusive access plans; new technology trends; and company mergers & acquisitions and operating performance of key companies. The report provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials, both digital and print.
In sizing the market segments for this report, the publisher follows the procedure it established in 2015 for how it breaks down market segments. The publisher uses the market size for new course materials as provided by annual sales figures from the Association of American Publishers. The publisher further breaks down that segment into new print textbooks and digital materials. Those breakdowns are estimates based on ongoing research in the area of instructional materials in higher education.
The report covers the following major categories outlining and impacting the market:
Market Size and Enrolment Public v. Private Institutions Distance Learning For-Profit Institutions Federal Policy and Budget State Policy and Budget Workforce Development Apprenticeships Course Materials Spending Open Educational Resources (OER) Declining Confidence in Higher Education Changing Course Material Models Online Learning Company Acquisitions and Divestments
The report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:
Market Size and Enrollment Policy and Funding Course Materials Industry Trends and Innovations Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: MARKET SIZE AND ENROLLMENT
INSTITUTION TYPES AND NUMBERS
Public vs. Private For-Profit Private Institutions Outnumber Nonprofit Schools Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates Distance Education Forthcoming (2024) 2023 Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions THINKING ABOUT STUDENT DATA
Disciplines, Majors and Job Growth as Drivers
CHAPTER 2: POLICY & FUNDING
COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2022-2023 COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2023-2024 FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
STUDENT LOANS IMPACT OF STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS CONTINUED PUSH FOR OVERSIGHT
Programs and Colleges Impacted DOE Introduces New Student Protections STATE SUPPORT FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
State Funding Student Share SHEEO STATE HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE: FY 2022 WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS
Career, Technical, and Adult Learning
CHAPTER 3: COURSE MATERIALS
LONG-TERM DECLINE IN COURSE MATERIALS SPEND CONTINUES THE IMPACT OF TEXTBOOK AND COURSEWARE COSTS
Potential Solutions Federal and State Governments Continue to Push OER State Governments Continue to Support OER OpenStax Expands Implementation, Gains Federal Funding Course Hero, Lumen Pair to Expand Access to OER More Institutions Encourage Adoption, Creation and Use of OER OUTLOOK FOR COLLEGE COURSE MATERIALS
Recommendations for Publishers
CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS
DECLINING CONFIDENCE IN HIGHER EDUCATION
Gallup Research on American Institutions Eroding Value of a College Degree Businesses Drop College Degree Requirements Fallout from Campus Protests on Israel-Hamas War Education in Flux CHANGING COURSE MATERIALS MODELS
Subscription Services Inclusive Access and Equitable Access Inclusive Access Equitable Access Implications ONLINE LEARNING
Changing Perceptions Growing Market eSpelman What the Rise of AI in College Classrooms Means for the Industry A Snapshot: Where Things Stand Now How are Students and Faculty Using AI? PRACTICAL MATTERS: SETTING POLICIES
The Educational Publisher's Imperative
CHAPTER 5: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND FUNDING
2022 Activity Chegg Exits Course Materials Business 2023 Activity Two OPM Divestments Barnes & Noble Divests DSS New Funding Notable Acquisitions Inclusive Access and Equitable Access The Pursuit of Non-Traditional Students Clarivate Incubator MAJOR COMPETITORS PEARSON
Pearson+ Corporate Strategy Leadership Change CENGAGE LEARNING
Reorganization Higher Education Segment Cengage Unlimited Strategic Directions Accredible Partnership MCGRAW HILL
Higher Education Strategic Directions TikTok for Studying McGraw Hill GO WILEY
Divestment Plan Learning Segment Strategic Directions CHEGG
Performance Bracing for Impact Strategic Directions DSS Spinoff Business Segments Retail Wholesale First Day Inclusive Access and Equitable Access Strategic Directions Competitive Performance Year-to-Date
is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
