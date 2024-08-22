Funtastik Labs Opens Second Location In Sugar Land, Texas And Has Big Plans For Grand Opening Over Labor Day Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Slime Bar at Funtastik Labs Sugar Land

The innovative family amusement center is opening its second location to meet the growing demand for hands-on STEAM experiences.

- Raj Gupta

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Funtastik Labs , the new and innovative family amusement company focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), is excited to announce the grand opening of its second location at 13741 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land , Texas. The much-anticipated grand opening celebration is set to take place over Labor Day weekend, starting with the ribbon cutting on August 29th at 11:30am and followed by a series of events and promotions through September 2nd.

Raj Gupta , managing director and co-founder of Funtastik Labs, shared his excitement about the new location, emphasizing the strategic choice of Sugar Land due to its demographic similarities with the brand's successful Katy location.

“We're thrilled to be opening our second location in Sugar Land,” Gupta said.“The city and its surrounding communities are home to many families who value quality of life, focus on family and providing a safe and nurturing environment for their kids to grow up in. We're excited to bring Funtastik Labs to a location that's convenient to them.”

The new location builds on the offerings customers already love while introducing exciting new features. With an extended DIY Slime Bar, custom-designed STEAM-focused fixtures and bold, vibrant colors, the new center energizes and enhances the brand, creating a lively and fun environment where kids and families can bond and explore together.

“We are giving some of the most popular activities and experiences an upgrade,” said Gupta.“For example, kids can now come in and do experiments that previously were only available as part of birthday parties. We've increased the amount of slime customizations. We've also improved interaction with our team members so there's more support and guidance available.”

During the Grand Opening celebrations, families attending can expect big discounts on tickets, birthdays and memberships. Families can paint ceramics, build robots, create the coolest slime and do their own experiments - all designed to spark creativity and interest in STEAM.

With its commitment to providing quality engaging experiences, Funtastik Labs is poised to make an impact in Sugar Land, offering families a place to explore and create fun memories together for years to come.

ABOUT FUNTASTIK LABS:

Funtastik Labs operates family amusement centers designed to nurture and inspire kids' love for STEAM. Knowns for its diverse set of activities focused around science, art, slime, and robotics, the concept focuses on providing an environment that empowers each child to have fun and explore through hands-on experiences, birthday parties, field trips, and summer camps, Funtastik Labs has become a favorite of countless families and sees a rapid growth trajectory in the coming years. Learn more at: .

