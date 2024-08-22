Drug-Coated Balloons Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drug-Coated Balloons Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Drug-Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The drug-coated balloons market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.95 billion in 2023 to $1.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cardiovascular disease burden, demand for minimally invasive procedures, prevalence of peripheral artery disease (pad), reducing restenosis rates, advancements in interventional cardiology.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The drug-coated balloons market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing aging population, expansion of indications and applications, focus on outpatient and ambulatory care, integration with drug delivery innovations, global health initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Drug-Coated Balloons Market

The rise in the prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to propel the growth of the drug-coated balloons market going forward. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a medical condition defined by the narrowing or obstruction of the coronary arteries, that feed blood to the heart muscle, leading to heart attacks. The drug-coated balloon is a medical device used in the treatment of coronary artery disease. The drug is released into the artery during the procedure to help prevent restenosis, which is the re-narrowing of the artery after angioplasty.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the drug-coated balloons market include Acotec Scientific AG, AR Baltic Medical AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the drug-coated balloons market. Major companies operating in the drug-coated balloons market are focused on developing new technological and innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Drug-Coated Balloons For Peripheral Artery Disease, Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease, Drug-Coated Balloons For Other Indications

2) By Drug Type: Paclitaxel, Sirolimus

3) By End User: Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global drug-coated balloons market in 2023, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the drug-coated balloons market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Drug-Coated Balloons Market Definition

A drug-coated balloon (DCB) is a medical device used in the treatment of narrowed or blocked blood vessels, primarily in the field of interventional cardiology and interventional radiology. It is designed to deliver medication directly to the site of vascular disease while simultaneously performing angioplasty.

Drug-Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drug-Coated Balloons Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drug-coated balloons market size, drug-coated balloons market drivers and trends, drug-coated balloons market major players, drug-coated balloons competitors' revenues, drug-coated balloons market positioning, and drug-coated balloons market growth across geographies. The drug-coated balloons market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

