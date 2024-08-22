Nuqleous Appoints Sam Jenks As Director Of Corporate Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -- Appointment Reinforces

Nuqleous' Commitment to Strategic Growth and Innovation --

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous, a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, space planning, and optimization, is excited to announce the appointment of Sam Jenks as Director of Corporate Development. With an extensive background investing in and scaling high-growth software companies, as well as a proven track record of strategic leadership, Sam brings a wealth of experience that will bolster Nuqleous' expansion initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance the company's product portfolio both domestically and abroad.

In his new role, Sam will focus on all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, including identifying and building relationships with potential acquisition targets, conducting due diligence, and working across the Nuqleous organization on post-transaction integration. His strategic vision will be instrumental in expanding Nuqleous' offerings to provide the most complete retail software solution.

"Sam Jenks is joining our team at a pivotal time in our growth journey," said Garrett Levey, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "His deep experience in growth investing and his ability to foster strong partnerships make him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our platform and broaden our market reach. "His expertise, particularly in guiding software companies through similar growth stages and executing integrations that rapidly deliver innovation, will ensure our customers experience swift and tangible value from our expanded offerings."

Before joining Nuqleous, Sam was a Growth Investor at Sorenson Capital, where he focused on product-oriented B2B software companies, particularly in sectors such as cybersecurity, application developer tools, and AI. Prior to Sorenson, Sam also held investing roles at Susquehanna Growth Equity and M33 Growth. During his career, he played a key role in successful investments and growth strategies for companies like ZenQMS, Traceable, OrderMyGear, and Bestpass.

"I am excited to join one of the leaders in retail technology," said Sam Jenks. "I look forward to leveraging my experience with M&A-driven growth strategies to help accelerate Nuqleous' growth and ultimately offer customers a wider, deeper range of solutions."

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions, specializing in big data, retail analytics, space planning, and supply chain optimization. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous empowers retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that enhance agility, efficiency, and decision-making. With the acquisitions of Shiloh Technologies and TR3, Nuqleous has expanded its capabilities to include advanced AI-driven analytics, real-time data integration from over 100 retailers globally, and comprehensive solutions that support sales, replenishment, and logistics. For more information, visit .

