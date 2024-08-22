Photocat Releases Half Year Report For 2024
Date
8/22/2024 10:31:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22nd August 2024
Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2024
Highlights during the first half year of 2024
Photocat continues to generate positive EBITDA during H1 2024 Revenue down with 21.3 % compared to H1 2023 IPR case settled in Bitumen market with positive impact with C. Hasse & Sohn Photocat Garden not promoted due to changes in distribution channel The company maintains its guidance for 2024 with a turnover of 17.5-19.0 mDKK, and a positive EBITDA of 0-1 mDKK.
Highlights after 30 June 2024
Together with our partner Laborat and the Generalitat de Catalunya, we have just finished the second data set of the world's largest photocatalytic in-situ project (105,000 SQM) – showing very promising effect Initiation of the entry pilot project of the M30 highway around Madrid (full-scale potential of 1.5 mill SQM)
| Amounts in DKK '000s
| H1 2024
| H1 2023
| FY 2023
| 2024-01-01
| 2023-01-01
| 2023-01-01
| 2024-06-30
| 2023-06-30
| 2023-12-31
|
|
|
|
| Revenue
| 6,826
| 8,668
| 15,041
| Gross profit
| 3,438
| 3,728
| 6,327
| EBITDA
| 694
| 808
| 348
| P/L before tax
| -572
| -548
| -2,326
| Net profit
| -388
| -349
| -1,920
| ----------------------------------------
| ----------------
| -----------------
| ----------------
| Assets
| 22,242
| 25,101
| 23,108
| Equity
| 12,717
| 13,817
| 12,245
| Debt
| 9,525
| 11,284
| 10,863
| Cash at Hand
| 222
| 443
| 230
The financial report can be downloaded through the companys website
Announcements | PHOTOCAT A/S
For more information, contact:
Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S
Phone: +45 2210 2523
e-mail: ...
Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 16:15 on August 22nd 2024.
About Photocat
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC ́s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC's are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).
Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.
Photocat Certified Advisor: Eminova, 08-684 211 00– ....
Phone: +46 8 684 211 00 Address: Biblioteksgatan 3, 3 tr, 111 46 STOCKHOLM Org.nr: 556889-7887
Web:
Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l
Attachments
Final_H1 2024
2024-08-22 Press_Release_regarding_H1 2024_Nasdaq
MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108590116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.