Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2024 Highlights during the first half year of 2024

Photocat continues to generate positive EBITDA during H1 2024

Revenue down with 21.3 % compared to H1 2023

IPR case settled in Bitumen with positive impact with C. Hasse & Sohn

Photocat Garden not promoted due to changes in distribution The company maintains its guidance for 2024 with a of 17.5-19.0 mDKK, and a positive EBITDA of 0-1 mDKK.

Highlights after 30 June 2024

Together with our partner Laborat and the Generalitat de Catalunya, we have just finished the second data set of the world's largest photocatalytic in-situ project (105,000 SQM) – showing very promising effect Initiation of the entry pilot project of the M30 highway around Madrid (full-scale potential of 1.5 mill SQM)

Amounts in DKK '000s

H1 2024 H1 2023 FY 2023 2024-01-01 2023-01-01 2023-01-01 2024-06-30 2023-06-30 2023-12-31 Revenue 6,826 8,668 15,041 Gross profit 3,438 3,728 6,327 EBITDA 694 808 348 P/L before tax -572 -548 -2,326 Net profit -388 -349 -1,920 ---------------------------------------- ---------------- ----------------- ---------------- Assets 22,242 25,101 23,108 Equity 12,717 13,817 12,245 Debt 9,525 11,284 10,863 Cash at Hand 222 443 230

For more information, contact:

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S

Phone: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: ...

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 16:15 on August 22nd 2024.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC ́s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC's are severely damaging to human health. Photocat's patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).

Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.

Photocat Certified Advisor: Eminova, 08-684 211 00– ....

Phone: +46 8 684 211 00 Address: Biblioteksgatan 3, 3 tr, 111 46 STOCKHOLM Org.nr: 556889-7887

Web:



Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l

