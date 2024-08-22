'Aashiqui' Star Anu Aggarwal Recalls How Filmmakers Would Come To Her Without Scripts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame with "Aashiqui", and "King Uncle", recalled the time when filmmakers would come to her with money for signing a and would not have a script ready.

In a conversation with Lehren shared on Instagram, the actress could be seen talking about it.

"I was shocked to see that people who don't have their scripts are not ready when they would come to sign me up for a film. They would have the money ready and I would say I don't want to sign with the money. I would like to hear the script."

"They would say the script will be made so you can sign," she added.

"This was the way and because I am an actor I would like to see what my role, story is. Everything is important. Nobody would have a script... 98 per cent of people would not have the script," she said.

Anu Aggarwal gained immense popularity in the 1990s after featuring in the musical romantic drama "Aashiqui" directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

She starred alongside Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori.

The film was known for its music, by composer duo Nadeem–Shravan establishing their careers.

The soundtrack album has been rated fourth by Planet Bollywood on their "100 Greatest Bollywood Soundtracks".

It was the best-selling Bollywood album at the time of its release.

The film was remade in Kannada as "Roja" in 2002.

A sequel to the film, "Aashiqui 2", with a completely new theme, directed by Mohit Suri, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was released in 2013.