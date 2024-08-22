Ally Financial To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at approximately 8:15 a.m. ET.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY ) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves approximately 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings.
