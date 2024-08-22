PARAMOUNT+ ESSENTIAL NOW AVAILABLE TO CHARTER's SPECTRUM TV SELECT AND MI PLAN LATINO CUSTOMERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ad-Supported Streaming Home to Live Sports on CBS and Top-Rated Original Shows "Tulsa King" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" Now Included for Spectrum Customers at No Extra Cost

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA , PARAA) today announced that the ad-supported version of Paramount's direct-to-consumer streaming service, Paramount+ Essential, is now available in all Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages nationwide at no additional cost. As part of the companies' new multi-year distribution agreement, Spectrum video customers can immediately begin streaming over 40,000 episodes of shows and movies, including top-rated original series like "Tulsa King," "Special Ops: Lioness," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and "Big Brother," plus live sports on CBS, through the Xumo Stream Box or any other Paramount+ supported device.

"By including Paramount+ Essential with our Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages at no extra cost, we are continuing to provide greater value for our video customers," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. "This partnership not only enhances the viewing experience with access to top-rated original content and live sports, but it also creates new distribution opportunities for Paramount and is a significant step towards building a healthier video ecosystem that benefits both our customers and the industry as a whole."

Paramount+ Essential provides streaming access to programming from CBS, America's most-watched network, in addition to hit shows and movies from some of the most popular brands in entertainment, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

"Paramount and Charter have a long-shared commitment to deliver more ways for audiences to enjoy their favorite premium content as the media landscape continues to evolve," said Ray Hopkins, President of U.S. Networks Distribution at Paramount. "We look forward to expanding our reach and engagement with Spectrum subscribers through the addition of Paramount+ Essential for the first time, a broad household offering with something for everyone across our leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment programming."

Eligible Spectrum video customers can learn more and activate their Paramount+ Essential subscription

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA , PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.