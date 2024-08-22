(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Pressure Sensors is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$29.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Furthermore, pressure sensors contribute to energy efficiency by optimizing process controls and reducing operational costs, aligning with global efforts to conserve energy. Environmental regulations mandate the use of these sensors to monitor emissions and ensure compliance with sustainability standards. The expansion of IoT and smart devices also drives the integration of pressure sensors, enhancing the functionality and connectivity of systems ranging from smart homes to industrial IoT applications. These factors collectively fuel the continuous development and adoption of pressure sensors, underscoring their pivotal role in modern industrial applications and the broader push towards interconnected, smart technology solutions.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Absolute Pressure Sensors segment, which is expected to reach US$13.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Differential Pressure Sensors segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.4% CAGR to reach $6.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry Drives Pressure Sensors Market

Technological Advancements in MEMS and NEMS Propel Pressure Sensor Innovations

Rising Adoption in Consumer Electronics Expands Addressable Market

Growth in Industrial Automation Strengthens Business Case for Pressure Sensors

Increasing Use in Healthcare and Medical Devices Spurs Market Adoption

Impact of IoT on Pressure Sensors Market Throws Spotlight on Connectivity

Advances in Wireless and Digital Pressure Sensors Accelerate Market Growth

Increasing Investment in Aerospace and Defense Applications Here's the Story

Adoption of Pressure Sensors in Oil and Gas Industry Expands Market Horizons

Rising Demand for Pressure Monitoring in Environmental Applications Spurs Growth

Navigating the World of AI-Enhanced Pressure Sensing

Growing Use of Pressure Sensors in Wearable Devices Generates Opportunities Increasing Focus on Predictive Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Drives Adoption

ABB Ltd.

Acuity Inc.

Alphasense Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Dynament Limited

Emerson Electric Company

Festo AG & Co. KG

Figaro Engineering, Inc.

General Electric Company

GFG-Gesellschaft Fur Geratebau mbH

Membrapor AG

Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA Siemens AG

