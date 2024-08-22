GXO Extends Longstanding Partnership With Affinity Petcare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GXO has been supporting Affinity Petcare in France for two decades

PARIS, France, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a long-term contract renewal with animal nutrition leader Affinity Petcare.

“We thank Affinity Petcare for the trust they continue to place in GXO,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, France, GXO.“The success of our partnership is a testament to the value of working together toward the common goals of efficiency, accuracy and technological innovation. We look forward to further enhancing Affinity's logistics operations through continuous improvement and innovation.”

To support Affinity Petcare's growth, GXO operates 24,000 square meters of space in its site near Blois, where the GXO team manages over 500,000 pallets per year. As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, GXO will implement several innovations on site to increase productivity and flexibility. GXO manages logistics for raw materials, product preparation and delivery of Affinity Petcare products. Traceability is strictly controlled to ensure compliance with Affinity's high standards for product quality.

Catherine Girault, Supply Chain Manager, France & Benelux & Global Project Manager, Affinity Petcare, said,“GXO has proven to be a responsive partner with the ability to manage demands under all market conditions. By extending our collaboration, we are ensuring that Affinity Petcare customers will continue to receive the outstanding service they have come to expect from us. We know we can count on GXO as a trustworthy partner to support the development of our brands Brekkies and Ultima in France.”

GXO in France

GXO has been helping leading companies in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 70 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 10,000 team members and hired nearly 1,000 additional team members in 2023.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Affinity Petcare

Affinity is a company with over 50 years of experience in the manufacture of products of animal food.It has a leading position in cat and dog food products in Spain, fifth in Europe and sixth in the world. Affinity belongs to the Agrolimen Group, one of the most important wholesale groups in Spain, with relevant brands in each of the categories where they are present. More than 1200 professionals comprise Affinity and conduct their work and passion from their headquarters in Barcelona, and in their offices in Paris and Milan.

