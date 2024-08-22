Vyrian Joins CISCO Partner Program As An Authorized Reseller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vyrian becomes a Cisco Partner and Authorized Reseller, expanding global networking solutions for businesses.

Vyrian enhances its global reach as an Authorized Cisco Reseller, offering top-tier networking solutions to businesses worldwide.

- Tony Sivasothy, CEO of Vyrian

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vyrian Incorporated , a leading and computer hardware supply chain solutions provider, today announced its approval as a Cisco Partner and Cisco Authorized Reseller. This partnership enhances Vyrian's ability to offer comprehensive networking solutions to its global clientele.

Tony Sivasothy, CEO of Vyrian, stated,“We're pleased to add the Cisco Partner Program to our portfolio and provide our client base access to Cisco's industry-leading switches, routers, and wireless technology solutions. Cisco's solid brand and customer loyalty align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier networking products and services-and as an Authorized seller, we're eager to market the Cisco products that customers need to stay networked.”

Vyrian joins over 8,000 Cisco authorized integrators, providers, developers, and advisors serving Cisco customers in the United States and abroad.

Vyrian is a global leader in semiconductor and computer hardware supply chain solutions, offering data-driven strategies and cutting-edge engineering support to businesses navigating today's complex technological landscape. As a data and supply chain solutions company, Vyrian offers additional value across the supply chain, including deep semiconductor industry knowledge, a best-in-class engineering force, and over a decade of comprehensive supply chain optimization experience.

Fast-growing businesses interested in working with Vyrian and leveraging its supply chain capabilities should contact ... or visit to learn more or get started.

About Vyrian Incorporated

Vyrian Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based, award-winning leader in algorithm-based supply chain management and engineering. Our teams specialize in the sales, marketing, and distribution of semiconductor, electromechanical and computer hardware components.

Vyrian offers high-quality, end-to-end supply chain management services that allow its customers to avoid disruption to their production cycles, resolve component shortages, and streamline their supply chains. Vyrian's exclusive distribution network spans Europe, Asia, and the Americas to allow quick market access to the critical electronic components its partners need today. Vyrian offers full-scale, comprehensive parts testing to ensure authenticity, conformance, and functionality of its products. As a GIDEP member organization, Vyrian actively works with its partners to reduce component nonconformance and the proliferation of high-risk components in the supply chain.

Vyrian's QMS and facility certifications include AS9120, AS6081, and ESD 20.20 for test, sales, and distribution of electronic components.

For more information about Vyrian, please visit our website .

For Press Inquiries: ...

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more at cisco and follow Cisco on X at @Cisco.

Audrey Sivasothy

Vyrian Incorporated

+1 866-874-0598

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.