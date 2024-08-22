Laos Seeks To Enhance Nutrition Amid Climate Change Concerns

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane (Laos), Aug 22 (IANS) Representatives from the Lao and development partners have attended a here titled "Climate Change and Nutrition in Laos: Intersections and Interventions" to discuss the impact of climate change on nutrition in the Southeast Asia country and potential solutions.

Speaking at the conference, deputy director general of the Department of Hygiene and under the Lao of Health Viengkhan Phixay, said, "We gather to address a critical and interwoven issue: the impact of climate change on nutrition and how we can work together to tackle these challenges," Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lao government is actively engaged in this endeavor, with numerous policies and initiatives aimed at addressing both climate change and nutrition, Lao National Television reported on Thursday.

"By leveraging the Scaling Up Nutrition network in Laos, which is led by the government, and supported by civil society, donors, and the United Nations, we have a robust platform to tackle the negative impacts of climate change while improving nutrition and overall health for everyone in Laos," Viengkham said at the conference held on Monday.

The conference featured a series of presentations that not only detailed evidence-based research but also introduced innovative tools for measuring and enhancing nutrition under the impact of climate change.

The conference stressed the critical need for integrated approaches to tackle the intertwined challenges of climate change and nutrition, and setting the stage for impactful future collaborations.