Journey Through Time: Film Fund Expands Its Collection With Rare Photographs Of Eminent Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Adil Iskandarov is a prominent figure in the Azerbaijani cinema and theater, recognized as both a distinguished director and a talented stage and film actor. His contributions to cinema and theater have left a deep mark on Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has expanded its collection with unique photographs of the People's Artist of the USSR Adil Iskandarov

The photographs from Adil Iskandarov's from his personal archive illustrate the filming process of the movie "The Investigation Continues" (1966).

On the eve of the 115th anniversary of the outstanding theater and film figure's birth, his photographs were published on the official website and in the Gosfilmofond's social media accounts.

The photographs showcase Adil Iskandarov playing the role of Kamilov in the movie "In the Name of the Law" (1968).

The photographs were included in the personal archive of film director Mukhtar Dadashev, stored in the film fund.

Iskandarov's artistic journey began at a young age. He joined an amateur pioneers association when he was only ten years old, marking the start of his lifelong dedication to the performing arts.

When he was 13, he played a role as Karam in "Gachag Karam" play. After gaining fame in Ganja, he was brought to Baku.

Isgandarov got his first education in director-actor field in Baku Technical School of Theater. After completing his studies, he traveled to Moscow to gain additional professional experience.

He got professional experience in Moscow from 1932 to 1936 and graduated from Lunacharsky State Institute for Theater Arts in 1936.

Upon returning to Baku, he worked at Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater as director, then chief director from 1936 to 1960.

Beyond his work in theater, Adil Iskandarov contributed significantly to the education of aspiring artists.

From 1937 to 1956, he worked at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts named after Mirzaagha Aliyev.

Isgandarov served as the director of AzerbaijanFilm between 1966 and 1974.

His work continues to be remembered and appreciated, highlighting the significance of his contributions to the national culture.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr