Journey Through Time: Film Fund Expands Its Collection With Rare Photographs Of Eminent Director

Adil Iskandarov is a prominent figure in the Azerbaijani cinema
and theater, recognized as both a distinguished film director and a
talented stage and film actor. His contributions to cinema and
theater have left a deep mark on Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has expanded its collection with
unique photographs of the People's Artist of the USSR Adil
Iskandarov
The photographs from Adil Iskandarov's from his personal archive
illustrate the filming process of the movie "The Investigation
Continues" (1966).
On the eve of the 115th anniversary of the outstanding theater
and film figure's birth, his photographs were published on the
official website and in the Gosfilmofond's social media
accounts.
The photographs showcase Adil Iskandarov playing the role of
Kamilov in the movie "In the Name of the Law" (1968).
The photographs were included in the personal archive of film
director Mukhtar Dadashev, stored in the film fund.
Iskandarov's artistic journey began at a young age. He joined an
amateur pioneers association when he was only ten years old,
marking the start of his lifelong dedication to the performing
arts.
When he was 13, he played a role as Karam in "Gachag Karam"
play. After gaining fame in Ganja, he was brought to Baku.
Isgandarov got his first education in director-actor field in
Baku Technical School of Theater. After completing his studies, he
traveled to Moscow to gain additional professional experience.
He got professional experience in Moscow from 1932 to 1936 and
graduated from Lunacharsky State Institute for Theater Arts in
1936.
Upon returning to Baku, he worked at Azerbaijan State Academic
National Drama Theater as director, then chief director from 1936
to 1960.
Beyond his work in theater, Adil Iskandarov contributed
significantly to the education of aspiring artists.
From 1937 to 1956, he worked at Azerbaijan State University of
Culture and Arts named after Mirzaagha Aliyev.
Isgandarov served as the director of AzerbaijanFilm between 1966
and 1974.
His work continues to be remembered and appreciated,
highlighting the significance of his contributions to the national
culture.
