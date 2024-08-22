عربي


Ukrainian Pilots Destroy Bridge Crossings In Kursk Sector

Ukrainian Pilots Destroy Bridge Crossings In Kursk Sector


8/22/2024 10:07:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian pilots destroyed enemy bridge crossings in the Kursk sector.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk shared the relevant video on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Oleshchuk, the Air Force tactical Aviation pilots, in cooperation with service members from other branches and units of the Defense Forces, are successfully hitting logistics in the Kursk region.

“The video shows the result of the tactical aircraft's use of guided aerial bombs on two bridge crossings in the 20s of August 2024,” the commander wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian precision bombs hit the concentration areas of Russian invaders and their equipment.

Video: Air Force Commander

