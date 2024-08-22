Eventide Announces Hire Of I-Hung Shih, Phd As Managing Director And Portfolio Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management is pleased to announce the hire of I-hung Shih, PhD as a Managing Director of Eventide Ventures and as Portfolio Manager of the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund starting September 1, 2024.

Dr. Shih brings a wealth of experience to the firm, particularly in the biotechnology sector, further enhancing Eventide's healthcare capabilities. Prior to joining Eventide, Dr. Shih was Co-Head of the Biotech Private Investments team at Wellington Management. She also served as Global Analyst and Co-Manager for Wellington's SMID cap biotech strategy. Before her tenure at Wellington Management, Dr. Shih was a senior biotech analyst at T. Rowe Price, covering US biotech companies and co-managing the Institutional US Structured Research Fund. She also served as the lead officer for US biopharma investment in public and private equity at Temasek International and as an associate in investment banking on the Credit Suisse Biotech Team.



Dr. Shih will work alongside Eventide's Co-CIO, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, Dr. Finny Kuruvilla, on the positioning and strategy implementation of Eventide Ventures products. She will also work alongside Dr. Kuruvilla to oversee healthcare research for the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Dr. Kuruvilla remarked: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shih to the Eventide team. Her extensive experience in the biotech sector, combined with her passion for our purpose, makes her a valuable addition to the team. We are confident her leadership will have a significant impact in our investment strategies."

Her extensive academic background includes earning an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, a PhD in Biochemistry from Duke University, and a BS in Chemistry from National Taiwan University. Additionally, she was a research fellow at the Whitehead Institute at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and The National Institute of Health.

