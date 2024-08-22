Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 6 Months Of 2024
Date
8/22/2024 10:01:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 6 months of 2024, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 104.3 million. It is by EUR 1.1 million more than over respective period of 2023.
Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 11.9 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 5.3 million less than in the same period in 2023.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2023, decreased by EUR 5.4 million and reached EUR 16.7 million.
The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:
| Indicator, EUR million
| 2024
| 2023
| Change
| Revenue
| 104.3
| 103.2
| 1%
| EBITDA*
| 16.7
| 22.0
| (24%)
| Profit before tax (EBT)
| 11.9
| 17.2
| (31%)
*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.
More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2024 (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
Grigeo group 2024Q2 interim report
MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108589971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.