Maverick PAC Honors Rising Leaders With ‘Future40’ Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Future40 Award recognizes conservative young professionals from across the United States.

Washington, DC, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick PAC , the premier national for conservative young professionals, announced honorees for its 2024 Future40 Award. The Future40 Award recognizes conservative young professionals from across the country who embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sectors. Honorees are selected by the Future40 Committee, led by Co-Chairs Brittany Corfman-Parks and Preston Glasscock, as well as Chairman Emeritus Luis“Andy” Gazitua.

The 2024 Future40 class includes trailblazers from the most innovative industries, including aerospace, energy, and technology, alongside distinguished public officials and individuals running for political office, showcasing a range of leadership in both the public and private sectors.

“Our Future40 honorees exemplify the conservative movement with great diversity of thought, backgrounds, and experiences. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are proud to honor these individuals who are making an impact in their local communities, and on the national stage,” said Robert Flock, National Chairman of Maverick PAC.

2024 Future40 honorees:

Zack Abnet

Derrick Anderson

Emily Baldwin

Sandra Benitez

Katelyn Brantley

Alan Carrillo

Allen Chesser

Christian Collins

Joshua Crawford

Kelbi Culwell

Caroleene Dobson

Zack Faircloth

Carrie Filipetti

David Fonseca

Salome Garcia

Samuel Greco

Dylan Gresik

Caroline Harris Davila

Dan Horning

Brian Jack

Diante Johnson

Chase Kassel

Sebastian Leon

Mallory Morris

Kisa Motiwala

Karen Navarro

Alexander Nowlin

Melanie Passons

Gabriela Perdichizzi

Daniel Perez

Jeremy Ransom

Gracey Roskam

Thomas Schueman

Jackie Schutz Zeckman

William "Will" Selph

Roger Shafer

Adam Sussman

Teddy Tanzer

Ethan White

Diego Zambrano

Previous recipients of the Future40 Award include House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), and Representatives Kat Cammack (FL-03), Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), and Kevin Kiley (CA-03).

###

About Maverick PAC

Maverick PAC is the premier national network for conservative young professionals. Its network spans the country, with members in a variety of industries. Maverick PAC members engage with top leaders in business, government, and politics on today's most pressing issues in an effort to cultivate a greater tomorrow.

CONTACT: Grace Moster Maverick PAC 8123634434 ...