BWHSM Hotels Selects Canary Technologies To Power Its AI-Driven Guest Engagement Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership will bring state-of-the-art guest engagement solutions to BWH Hotels across the globe, catering to the expectations of today's modern travelers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality powerhouse with 19 distinct brands, has chosen Canary Technologies to power its AI-driven Guest Management System. The all-in-one will elevate the guest experience and streamline hotel operations across BWH Hotels' portfolio.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone by integrating Canary's industry-leading platform and AI-powered solutions with BWH Hotels' renowned hospitality. From Canary's Mobile Check-In to Smart Checkout to Dynamic Upsells, Digital Compendium and Guest Messaging, the guest journey at BWH Hotels is set to become more personalized and efficient.

"Modernizing the guest experience with digital touchpoints is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a necessity," said Harman Singh Narula, CEO and co-founder of Canary Technologies. "We're excited to partner with BWH Hotels to propel hospitality into the digital age and engage guests in more seamless, personalized and delightful ways. This partnership strengthens our commitment to evolving the guest journey."

Under the agreement, BWH Hotels will utilize Canary's industry-leading Guest Engagement Platform, which includes Canary AI, Mobile Check-In, Smart Checkout, Dynamic Upsells, Guest Messaging, Digital Tipping and Digital Compendium. BWH Hotels will be able to manage guest engagement across multiple touch points in one platform that unlocks better guest experiences, increases revenue, and provides smoother staff operations.

"We are excited to partner with Canary to streamline hotel operations and create an elevated, modern and customized guest experience," said Larry Cuculic, President and CEO for BWH Hotels. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to catering to the evolving needs of today's travelers, who increasingly seek technology-driven guest services. We selected Canary after a comprehensive evaluation and believe this collaboration will position BWH Hotels at the forefront of hospitality innovation."

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies

is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end

Guest Management System . Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary's solutions eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary's

Hotel Management Software

includes Mobile

Check-In , Smart

Checkout ,

Tablet Registration , Dynamic

Upsells ,

Guest Messaging ,

Canary AI , and

Digital Tipping . Learn more at

canarytechnologies .



About BWHSM Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotelsTM, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

SOURCE Canary Technologies