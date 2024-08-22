Lopez Negrete Communications Launches Influencer Proprietary Tool With Call To Action For Bilingual And Bicultural Creators To Join

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lopez Negrete Communications, one of the nation's premier Hispanic-owned and operated full-service agencies, unveiled its innovative proprietary tool, the Latino of Creators (LNC) with a call to action for all Hispanic content creators across the United States to join. The tool currently houses over 600 Latino U.S.-based

content creators.

The tool is available and recommended for any agency client looking to expand its reach and awareness into the Hispanic community through influencer marketing.

And, in turn, Latino influencers who join the LNC have a chance to work with Lopez Negrete Communications' roster of clients.

"This tool is the result of more than a decade of partnerships between our clients, the best and brightest Latino influencers in the U.S., and our team," said Julie Jameson Grayum, Director of Social Media & Public Relations for the agency. "Influencer marketing has become a key part of our channel strategy, especially as research shows that Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to follow influencers and 23% say influencers impact the brands they buy, compared to 15% of non-Hispanics. I'm overjoyed to open our proprietary database to the wider Latino creator community."

Clients who currently or have previously leveraged the database include Hyundai Motor America, Bank of America, McDonald's, Motiva Enterprises and the 76® Brand, Unilever, Realtor, Riviana Rice (Mahatma and Carolina Brands), Mattress Firm, Walmart, the City of Houston, Houston Health Department and Harris County, Verizon FiOS, and Verizon Wireless, among others.

The influencer creator database traces its roots to Lopez Negrete Communications' first influencer marketing program for Verizon FiOS when Lance Rios of Being Latino was provided the first Insertion Order of its kind in the Hispanic market. Since then, it has evolved to cater to an expanding list of diverse clients and has been adapted to the changing world of marketing and advertising.

"Influencers and influencer marketing have become integral to the marketing mix, and it's not hard to see why," said Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "Establishing brand trust is key for businesses, for building awareness, engagement, relevance, and ultimately, business results. Our experience shows us that this begins by establishing relationships with people and their communities, and influencers are key to making that connection."

To become a part of the list , influencers must fulfill the following requirements:



Live in the United States

Have at least 50% of their followers in the

U.S.

Create content or discuss topics that are in-culture Be bilingual or speak Spanish, but English with cultural cues is also welcome

Upon signing up to be part of the Latino Network of Creators , influencers will be added to the agency's vetted list of high-quality creators. From there, Lopez Negrete Communications will work with agency clients to establish relationships and influencer marketing campaigns with the right creators, all based on the client's needs.

Influencers can join the Latino Network of Creators by visiting .

Brands wishing to leverage the LNC are encouraged to contact Lopez Negrete Communications through their website by visiting .



Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications

stands as one of the premier and longest-standing Hispanic-owned and -operated, full-service agencies in the United States. The agency specializes in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services. The wide array of services includes strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich 39-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Baylor College of Medicine, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC, and Total Wine & More. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs nearly 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return on Cultural IntelligenceTM and is a founding agency member of the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

Media contact: Julie Grayum, [email protected]

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications