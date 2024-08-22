Cineverse Switches On Frequency To Distribute Its Top FAST Channels Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Frequency, the engine behind many of the world's best-known streaming television channels, is proud to announce that Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS ), a recognized pioneer in the FAST industry, has chosen Frequency to deliver leading channels from its streaming portfolio to more than 25 platforms. This strategic partnership underscores Cineverse's significant growth and evolution in the streaming by enhancing content delivery methods and viewer engagement across its channels.

Cineverse, which owns and operates a wide range of premium FAST brands including AsianCrush, The Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Channel and the soon to launch GoPro Channel, is now utilizing the award-winning Frequency Studio platform for channel creation, playout and distribution. This move enables Cineverse to efficiently deliver its extensive library of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to tens of millions of streaming viewers worldwide.

Frequency is also partnering with Cineverse to make its Matchpoint advanced video-on-demand platform available across the Frequency network. Customers will benefit from

the reduced operational costs, extensive distribution and additional value offered by this industry-leading platform.

"FAST channels offer a great opportunity to boost the reach of our diverse library of premium content," said Cineverse Chief Technology and Chief Operating Officer Tony Huidor. "Delivering exceptional viewing experiences to streaming viewers is essential, and Frequency is an ideal partner. This partnership positions to support our growth as our audiences and brand partnerships continue to expand."

Frequency Studio is a cloud-based platform that enables the launch of channels with the industry's leading automation capabilities, significantly reducing the resources and time required for channel creation and management. This empowers Cineverse to manage and distribute its extensive content library across multiple platforms seamlessly, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience for their audiences.

"As the lines between traditional TV and streaming become increasingly blurred, Cineverse is leading the way in driving its linear business through unique streaming television channel programming," said Blair Harrison, founder and CEO of Frequency. "Frequency is delighted to be in business with Cineverse, powering this next phase of rapid growth for the company."

The collaboration between Cineverse and Frequency amplifies the advantages for content rights-holders and operators of FAST streaming services, with key benefits such as:



Rapid channel deployment and worldwide distribution

Monetization of existing assets in the streaming television ecosystem Enhanced viewer

monetization through powerful and flexible advertising technology

About Frequency

Frequency brings a fresh approach to creating, managing, and distributing streaming TV channels with the only 'pure play' SaaS platform in the industry, delivering advanced automation, greater efficiencies, and the lowest total cost of ownership.

With a proven track record of rapid deployment, an extensive global distribution network, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Frequency provides solutions and expertise to content owners, channel providers, and platform operators to help them channel their television business in a super simple way.

Leading media companies, broadcasters and studios - including Amazon Studios / MGM, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Red Bull Media House, BBC Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment - rely on Frequency to channel their content, and reach viewers on over 150 platforms globally.



[email protected]



About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 82 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse

CONTACTS :

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]



For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.