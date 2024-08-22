Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Hollywood Legends Series With Bardot, Hepburn, Grant And Wayne

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is building on the success of its highly anticipated documentary, now in post-production, by embarking on four additional documentaries centered on Hollywood's most iconic stars.



The upcoming streaming series,“Hollywood Legends,” will feature in-depth documentaries on Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant, and John Wayne. This new expansion of the Legends brand reflects Big Screen's commitment to celebrating the enduring legacy of classic cinema.









In addition to the documentaries, Big Screen is also developing a podcast series that will offer a fresh perspective on the lives and legacies of these legendary movie stars, along with others from Hollywood's golden age.

With filming complete on“Hollywood Legends: Marilyn Monroe,” the Los Angeles-based production and distribution company has decided to broaden the scope of the project to include these four cinematic icons.

The Hollywood Legends series will premiere on Big Screen's streaming platform, Big Stream Entertainment, providing audiences with new insights into the lives of these timeless stars.

“Hollywood's golden era is a treasure trove of stories that continue to inspire and captivate audiences,” said BSEG CEO Kimberley Kates.“Expanding our Hollywood Legends series allows us to honor the legacy of these extraordinary talents and share their remarkable journeys with a new generation of viewers.”

Also, in pre-production at BSEG is the well-received WW2 story“Avenger Field,” created in-house by the BSEG team.

