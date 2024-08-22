Clear Aligners Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: As Clear Aligners Emerge As A Preferred Treatment, Companies Increase Investments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Aligners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Clear Aligners is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The growth in the clear aligners market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing orthodontic treatments is a major driver, as clear aligners offer a discreet alternative to metal braces. Secondly, advancements in digital scanning and 3D printing technologies are enhancing the precision and effectiveness of aligner treatments. Thirdly, the rising prevalence of malocclusion and other dental issues is boosting the demand for orthodontic solutions.

Additionally, the expanding availability of clear aligners through direct-to-consumer models is making these treatments more accessible. Furthermore, the growing focus on oral health and cosmetic dentistry is encouraging more people to seek orthodontic treatments. Lastly, the increasing investment in research and development by manufacturers is leading to continuous improvements in aligner materials and treatment protocols.

Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies Fostering Demand for Clear Aligners

AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game

Future of AI-Driven Aligners and Therapies

3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

Clear Aligners & Dental Restorative Work

Price Declines Aid Growth

Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Aligners

Adults: An Expanding Base for Aligners

Clear Aligners Providers Eye on Affordable Devices to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Common Issues with Clear Aligners Present Challenges for Market Growth Select Product Developments/Innovations

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Economy Plays a Major Role Due to Elective Nature of the Procedure

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

