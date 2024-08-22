Clear Aligners Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: As Clear Aligners Emerge As A Preferred Treatment, Companies Increase Investments
The global market for Clear Aligners is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the clear aligners market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing orthodontic treatments is a major driver, as clear aligners offer a discreet alternative to metal braces. Secondly, advancements in digital scanning and 3D printing technologies are enhancing the precision and effectiveness of aligner treatments. Thirdly, the rising prevalence of malocclusion and other dental issues is boosting the demand for orthodontic solutions.
Additionally, the expanding availability of clear aligners through direct-to-consumer models is making these treatments more accessible. Furthermore, the growing focus on oral health and cosmetic dentistry is encouraging more people to seek orthodontic treatments. Lastly, the increasing investment in research and development by manufacturers is leading to continuous improvements in aligner materials and treatment protocols.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Clear Aligners: A Prelude Merits over Traditional Options Global Orthodontics Market by Segment (2017 and 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts Volume for Clear Aligners and Traditional Orthodontics Evolution of Clear Aligners Business Models Competitive Scenario As Clear Aligners Emerge as a Preferred Treatment, Companies Increase Investments Technology Startups Venture into Clear Aligners Space Changing Market Dynamics Clear Aligners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Market Prospects & Outlook Expanding Pool of Patients Fast Track Growth Teeth Conditions where Clear Aligners are Recommended Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type Robust Growth on the Cards for Clear Aligners Market Ongoing Shift Towards Digitalization to Augment Market Prospects Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise High Growth US Clear Aligners Market Dominates World Brands Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies Fostering Demand for Clear Aligners AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game Future of AI-Driven Aligners and Therapies 3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry Clear Aligners & Dental Restorative Work Price Declines Aid Growth Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Aligners Adults: An Expanding Base for Aligners Clear Aligners Providers Eye on Affordable Devices to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies Common Issues with Clear Aligners Present Challenges for Market Growth Select Product Developments/Innovations
MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market Economy Plays a Major Role Due to Elective Nature of the Procedure Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 126 Featured)
3M Company 3Shape A/S Align Technology, Inc. Angel Aligner Argen Corporation Clarus Company Dentsply Sirona Envista Holdings Corporation Henry Schein, Inc. Institut Straumann AG Ormco Corporation Patterson Companies Inc. SmileDirect Club TP Orthodontics Inc.
