Wellspring Living Institute Announces Award Recipients Of Visionary Scholarship

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellspring Living , a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of those at risk or victimized by sexual exploitation, announces its Visionary Scholarship recipients for nonprofit organizations interested in mentorship.Wellspring Living's mentorship program, offered through the Wellspring Living Institute , trains qualifying 501c3 organizations interested in serving survivors. With the Visionary Scholarship, sponsored by UPS, Wellspring Living hopes to increase the number of nonprofits serving survivors. Six organizations were awarded scholarships: Leaving the Jar, Recover Hope Inc, Rahab Refuge Ministries, GenerateHope, Our Legacy House, and House of Hope MN.“We are excited to be able to award Visionary Scholarships to these diverse organizations,” said Brandie Palmer, Wellspring Living Institute.“They have already demonstrated a commitment to serving survivors and through our mentorship program we will build on their passion and dedication.”The Visionary Scholarship, sponsored by UPS, was created to support three organizations in the mentorship process, however, with an impressive number of applicants showcasing incredible passion and commitment six organizations were selected. All awardees are 501c3 nonprofits and will actively participate in the mentorship process including monthly meetings and assignments.For more information about Wellspring Living Institute or Wellspring Living's Mentorship Program visit .About Wellspring LivingSince 2001, Wellspring Living has provided domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk (ages 12+) with comprehensive, trauma-informed, victim-centered recovery services through residential programs, community-based programs, and post-program support. Each program utilizes a multi-disciplinary service model to provide transformative care through three service pillars: housing, healing, and education. The focus for each participant is on developing their courage to move forward and their confidence to succeed. Through operating best practices and with highly qualified staff, Wellspring Living programs are statistically proven in providing restorative services that yield positive, life-changing results. As a Christian-based organization, our faith compels us to create an environment of transformative care through the comprehensive services we provide.

