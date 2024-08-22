Colorectal Cancer Alliance Welcomes Two New Leaders To Propel Growth & Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Cowart joins the Colorectal Cancer Alliance as Chief Development Officer.

Marc Mason joins the Colorectal Cancer Alliance as SVP of Data Intelligence & Technology.

Chief Development Officer and SVP of Data Intelligence & Set to Advance Key Goals

- Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer AllianceWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new senior leaders to its executive team. Brian Cowart joins as Chief Development Officer (CDO), and Marc Mason as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Data Intelligence & Technology. These strategic hires reflect the organization's commitment to accelerate growth and leverage data-driven approaches to further its mission."We are thrilled to welcome Brian and Marc to our team," said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. "Their expertise in their relative fields and shared passion for our mission to eradicate colorectal cancer make them vital assets as we work to expand our impact."As the new Chief Development Officer, Cowart will spearhead the organization's development and fundraising initiatives, cultivating relationships with donors and partners to secure vital resources in the battle against colorectal cancer. With decades of experience in nonprofit development, Cowart brings a proven track record of successfully leading fundraising campaigns and fostering philanthropic engagement.Prior to joining the Alliance, Cowart served as Chief Development & Marketing Officer at USO, where he led the strategic direction for the organization's global marketing, communications, and development programs to drive revenue generation, optimize brand positioning and awareness, expand donor audiences, and drive organizational growth. He also held development roles at Disabled American Veterans and ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.In the role of Senior Vice President of Data Intelligence & Technology, Mason will lead the organization's data strategy, ensuring the organization is well-positioned to increase its capacity and harness technology to drive innovation. Mason brings 30 years of expertise in data strategy, intelligence, technology, and business operations, contributing to leadership and solutions across diverse sectors.Mason's professional background includes academic faculty positions, policy and leadership roles in government health institutions, nonprofits, and private life-science companies. Throughout his career, he has developed a knowledge base in patient and clinical operations, data management/governance, analytics, epidemiology, biostatistics, engineering, architecture, IT, and digital platforms. His visionary leadership and deep understanding of data intelligence will be critical in enhancing growth and operational efficiency at the Alliance.Cowart and Mason's positions will be instrumental in achieving the Alliance's strategic goals of increasing screening and survival rates, and funding more research. Cowart's work will strengthen key Alliance initiatives including Project Cure CRC , which aims to fund $100 million in groundbreaking colorectal cancer research, and LEAD FROM BEHIND , a celebrity-driven screening awareness campaign. Mason's efforts will reinforce BlueHQ , a unique online support hub that connects patients and caregivers with personalized resources, including useful tools to help navigate diagnosis and treatment for better outcomes.About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention, magnifies support, and accelerates research. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.

