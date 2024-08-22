Shipthrifty Considers Service Member Safety By Securely Storing Care Package Requests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michelle WilliamsonFOREST LAKE, MN, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShipThrifty, a leading online , announced the launch of a new online platform designed to increase the safety and security of service members by streamlining the care package request process.The platform allows service members to submit care package requests directly, providing a secure and efficient way to communicate their specific needs. By eliminating the need for physical request forms and personal information sharing on less-secure platforms, ShipThrifty is taking proactive steps to protect the privacy and well-being of our troops."The safety and security of our service members are paramount,” noted Michelle Williamson, Co-Founder of ShipThrifty.“By transitioning care package requests to an online platform, we are reducing the risk of personal information exposure and creating a safer environment for our troops.”The online platform offers groups that send care packages a user-friendly interface where service members can easily specify their preferences, including desired items, special requests, and their APO, FPO or DPO shipping addresses. This detailed information allows care package senders to create personalized and thoughtful packages.ShipThrifty is committed to fostering a strong partnership between civilians and the military. By providing a secure and efficient way to connect care package senders with service members, the company aims to strengthen the bond between the community and those who serve.Service Members can request a care package from several ShipThrifty partners by visiting ShipToMilitary .About ShipThriftyShipThrifty is an innovative online platform that simplifies the shipping process by providing users with competitive rates, easy-to-use tools, and exceptional customer service. With a commitment to supporting the community and enhancing the well-being of service members, ShipThrifty is dedicated to making a positive impact.

