Red Oak Compliance Named To 2024 Inc. 5000 List For Sixth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red Oak Compliance , a leading provider of compliance software and consulting services for the services industry, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year. Red Oak's consistent presence on this list underscores its dedication to clients and commitment to delivering the best compliance solutions for financial services firms.

“Our continued inclusion on the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of our commitment to our clients and ongoing efforts to streamline compliance processes,” said Dave Dutch, CEO of Red Oak.“We are honored to be recognized alongside so many other great companies.”

Red Oak has long been a leader in the compliance space, offering a comprehensive suite of software and consulting services designed by compliance experts for financial services firms. Recently, a key driver of Red Oak's growth is its investment in artificial intelligence. The company is actively advancing its AI capabilities with the AI Review module for Advertising Review . This tool provides users with immediate, AI-generated feedback on potentially problematic language in marketing materials.

“Our AI initiatives are designed to streamline compliance efforts for our users, flagging issues before materials are submitted for human review,” added Mike Lubansky, Senior Vice President of Product Management.“We will continue to lead the way in compliance software by partnering with our clients in the ongoing development of our AI solution.”

“Since 2010, Red Oak has been committed to delivering the world's best, most configurable books and records compliant software and consulting services, along with industry-leading customer support,” continued Stephen Pope, Founder of Red Oak.“Six consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list validates our approach and is a powerful motivator to stay the course.”

Red Oak Compliance is an industry leader in compliance software and services for the financial services and insurance industries, serving over 1,800 firms globally, ranging from single-state advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers. Their comprehensive suite of 17(a)-4/WORM compliant solutions allows firms to increase process efficiencies, minimize regulatory risk, and contain costs. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance, visit redoakcompliance or follow them on LinkedIn.

