Burgerfi® Hosts Grand Opening Celebration In Woodmore Commons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The award-winning, fast-casual "better burger" dining concept will officially open on Aug. 23

BOWIE, MD, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BurgerFi® , owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is expanding its presence in Maryland with the grand opening of its newest location in Woodmore Commons. The fast-casual concept, led by franchise veterans Punam Khandpur and Jaytee Kanwal is located in the Woodmore Towne Centre, one of the community's most desirable destinations featuring restaurant, retail, and entertainment space, at 2019 St Joseph's Drive, Suite 113, Bowie, MD The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, August 23, from 1 pm – 7 pm.On grand opening day, guests can dig into BurgerFi's tasty 100% Natural Angus Beef Burgers, Fresh-Cut Fries, award-winning VegeFi® Burger & more! Guests can redeem a free order of fries with any purchase from 1 pm to 5 pm. From 5 pm to 7 pm, guests will receive a free drink with every purchase*.“We are excited to have such outstanding operators continue to expand within the BurgerFi system,” said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International.“With the location opening in Woodmore Towne Centre, we look forward to Punam and Jaytee continuing to meet guests where they are. Our team looks forward to the continued success of Punam and Jaytee along the East Coast.”Khandpur and Kanwal, as part of their multi-unit deal with BurgerFi, also oversee the Arlington, Virginia location. Their expertise extends beyond BurgerFi, with ownership and operation of several other leading fast-food franchises, solidifying their presence in the industry."We are excited to welcome guests and celebrate our second BurgerFi location. Our all-natural angus burgers, hand-cut fries and one-of-a-kind custard shakes can be enjoyed inside the restaurant or at home,” said Puman Khandpur, Co-owner of the Woodmore Commons BurgerFi.To celebrate its grand opening, the Woodmore Commons location is rolling out the following exclusive offers to the local community:$2 Frozen Custard cups Sunday and Tuesday with any purchase*Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of an adult entrée, side, and drink*Takeout, and online ordering for pickup or delivery will be via the BurgerFi App and website. The app is available through the App Store or Google Play.The Woodmore Commons location will be open Monday-Friday from 11 am- 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11 am - 8 pm. For more information about BurgerFi, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @BurgerFi.About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named“The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1“Best Fast Food Burger” in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards,“Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today's 10 Best 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year, and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 11 consecutive years.*Free drinks: Guests must purchase a meal to redeem a free drink. Drink options include sodas.*Custard: Offer valid only at BurgerFi participating locations. Valid Every Tuesday and Sunday. Offer valid on in-restaurant purchases only and includes a $2 custard cup with any purchase. Limit 2 per check. Cannot be combined with any other offer or BurgerFi Reward. No Substitutions. ©2023 BURGERFI International, LLC. All rights reserved. BURGERFI, BURGERFICATION, and the other marks used herein are trademarks of BURGERFI IP, LLC, and may not be used without permission*Kids eat free: Offer valid for (1) Free Kids Meal with Adult meal purchase every Monday at participating locations. Kids Meal is valid for kids 12 and younger. Adult meals consist of any burger, regular-sized Fresh-Cut Fries, and a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage. Cannot be combined with any other offer or BurgerFi Reward. No Substitutions. In-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for online, phone, or delivery orders. © 2023 BURGERFI International, Inc. All rights reserved. BURGERFI, BURGERFICATION, and the other marks used herein are trademarks of BURGERFI IP, LLC, and may not be used without permission.

