21.67 Lakh New Workers Enrolled In ESIC Scheme In June, 10.58 Lakh Young Employees

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday informed that 21.67 lakh new employees were enrolled under the ESIC scheme in June, ensuring social security to more workers.

The year-on-year (YoY) analysis showed a growth of 7 per cent in net registrations compared to June 2023.

As per provisional payroll data of ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation), 10.58 lakh young employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations.

According to the data, 13,483 new establishments were registered under the ESIC scheme in June.

“Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 21.67 lakh employees added during the month, 10.58 lakh employees amounting to around 49 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years,” according to the government.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 4.32 lakh in June.

Besides, a total of 55 transgender employees have also got registered under the ESI scheme in June“which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society”.

In May, 23.05 lakh new employees were added in the ESIC scheme, which represented a growth of 14 per cent in net registrations compared to the same month last year.

The data showed that out of the total 23.05 lakh employees added during the month, 11.15 lakh employees amounting to around 48.37 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

The net enrolment of female members was 4.47 lakh in May. In April, 16.47 lakh new employees were added out of which close to half are youngsters aged up to 25 years.

A total of 60 transgender employees were registered under the ESIC scheme during the month of May.