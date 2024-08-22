Spiro Strengthens Leadership With Strategic Hires In Events And Activations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Influential Executives Bring Decades of Expertise to Elevate Client Experiences

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brand experience agency SpiroTM proudly announces the addition of two seasoned professionals to its events and activations division. Jennifer Shankman joins as Executive Vice President, Brand Activation Events and Julie Haferkamp as Senior Vice President, Sales Brand Activation Events. These key appointments underscore Spiro's commitment

to enhancing its core capabilities and creating exceptional client experiences.

Jennifer Shankman, Executive Vice President, Brand Activation Events

Julie Haferkamp, Senior Vice President, Sales Brand Activation Events

"This is an exciting time for Spiro as we continue to build on our past achievements and look toward the future," said Jeff Stelmach, global president of Spiro. "The addition of Jen and Julie strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class global experiences for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome these talented leaders to the Spiro family and look forward to the transformative contributions they will bring."

Shankman brings more than 20 years of experience, having partnered with renowned global brands in sectors including adult beverages, beauty, hospitality, sports, retail and luxury. Her expertise in client leadership, business development and production has led to the creation of bespoke, award-winning experiences that captivate and convert audiences. Prior to joining Spiro, Shankman served as SVP, General Manager at Groundswell Experiential.

"I am honored to join Spiro and lead the events and activations division," Shankman said. "Spiro's approach to bonding brands with their customers aligns perfectly with my passion for crafting immersive experiences that capture hearts and minds, while delivering results. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovative

solutions and elevate our client offerings."

Haferkamp, a seasoned integrated marketing leader with 19 years of experience, joins as SVP of Sales with a focus on experiential events and activations. Known for creating memorable brand experiences and driving client growth with blue-chip brands, her portfolio includes events from grassroots sampling to the Super Bowl. Previously, she led the North American client growth division at Mosaic and serves on the advisory board for WISE Chicago (Women in Sports & Events).

The strategic addition of Shankman and Haferkamp bolsters Spiro's service offerings and enhances the agency's ability to deliver on its standard of excellence. The new leadership is poised to provide clients with unparalleled support and

dynamic solutions that drive engagement and business results, further extending what's possible with Spiro across the world.

About Spiro TM

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, industry-leading global brand experience agency.

We exist to cultivate purposeful connection.

We specialize in

delivering the world's most powerful bonds between brands & their business and consumer audiences.

We work with some of the world's most recognized brands, to design events and experiences intended to

sway

&

stay

customer preference.

We strive to understand drivers & engagement motivators, design to those behaviors, and ultimately position brands as priority in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences. Come. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. To learn more, visit ThisIsSpiro .

