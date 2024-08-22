Jamf Joins Okta’S Elevate Partner Program To Tighten Go-To-Market Alignment And Accelerate Product Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies align to better co-sell and co-market their integrated solutions to joint Apple customers

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announces it has joined the Okta Elevate Partner Program to drive further go-to-market alignment and accelerate product innovation between the companies.

Jamf and Okta share a vision of modern cloud identity for an uninterrupted, native login experience on Apple devices that improves security without slowing employees down. By serving customers with an Apple-first, Apple-best device management and security platform, Jamf is a natural fit with Okta's identity and access management solutions .

Jamf and Okta worked closely together on first-to-market support for Apple's Platform Single Sign-On, showing the ability to innovate to benefit joint customers rapidly. The annual Okta Businesses at Work report shows that Jamf is among the most popular apps for organizations using Okta.

“We have a long history of innovating with Okta to meet the evolving needs of our joint customers. We're excited to take the next step on our journey together,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf.“With Okta as the identity provider and Jamf as the management and security solution, joint customers can offer their end users uninterrupted and productive workflows, anywhere and anytime.”

“We're thrilled to have Jamf join the Okta Elevate Partner Program so our teams can accelerate our co-selling and co-marketing efforts,” said Stephen Lee, Vice President, Technical Strategy and Partnerships at Okta.“Together, we've built a truly best-of-breed solution from endpoint to identity on the Apple platform. We're excited to continue working with Jamf as we look to grow our business in the Apple device market.”

Jamf and Okta's integrated technology provides modern authentication, secure access to company apps, and a streamlined onboarding experience for identity management. The joint solution allows customers to:



Enhance security with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and passwordless single sign-on (SSO);

Enable smooth and seamless device enrollment with Enrollment SSO;

Improve productivity with uninterrupted workflows, requiring fewer sign-ins with PSSO;

Ensure continuous conditional access, adjusting user access permissions based on changes in security status; and Provide easy access to company resources and apps.



To learn more about Jamf and Okta visit:

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit

Media Contact:

Natali Brockett | ...

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Gaumond | ...