Mount Sinai Health System Partners With Pickleball Organization Citypickle To Promote Health, Physical Activity, And Social Connection

New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mount Sinai System announced their partnership with New York City's home for pickleball, CityPickle in Long Island City and Wollman Rink in Manhattan, aiming to bring joy and community togetherness and promote physical well-being through the popular of pickleball.

CityPickle aims to make pickleball-one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation-more accessible through community partnerships. With locations in Long Island City and at Wollman Rink in Manhattan, CityPickle provides opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy the game.

“We are serving up the fun and communal benefits of pickleball to the neighborhoods we serve through this partnership with CityPickle,” said Dr. Cameron Hernandez, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Queens. "Mount Sinai is committed to promoting health and wellness, and fostering a sense of community through sports is an essential component of improving overall health and well-being. By offering free Community Play in Long Island City for NYC residents in Queens and beyond as well as discounted Community Clinics at Wollman Rink, we are providing an opportunity for individuals of all ages and skill levels to come together, stay active, and experience the many physical and social benefits of pickleball."

“As physicians, we understand the importance of physical activity and the role it plays in maintaining overall health. With lower impacts on the joints and bones than similar sports, pickleball is a great activity for all ages. We hope the community takes advantage of this opportunity to try pickleball at no charge to them,” said Dr. Leesa Galatz, Chair of the Leni and Peter May Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine.

“As part of our partnership with CityPickle, Mount Sinai experts will be available onsite to answer questions and assist in the rehabilitation and recovery of participating athletes. By offering access to our specialists, players will learn how to prevent injuries and extend their play and enjoyment of the popular sport,” said Anthony Fernandez, Associate Director of Rehabilitation at Mount Sinai Queens.

“We're honored to team up with Mount Sinai to make New Yorkers healthier and happier. Pickleball's accessibility to athletes of all ages and abilities helps explain its tremendous popularity,” said Mary Cannon, CityPickle's Co-Founder and Co-CEO.“Our partnership with Mount Sinai marks a milestone moment as the first major healthcare provider to partner with a pickleball company for the benefit of recreational players,” said Erica Desai, CityPickle's Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

“We are thrilled to support CityPickle's partnership with Mount Sinai Health System and further Wollman Park Partners' mission to provide inclusive and accessible year-round recreation to all by offering designated Community Play days with discounted pricing to encourage New Yorkers of all backgrounds to visit Wollman Rink and discover the health benefits of pickleball,” said Bret Pidgeon, General Manager of Wollman Rink.

Mount Sinai Health System is the 2024 Exclusive HealthCare Sponsor of CityPickle and will be offering Community Play Clinics through the end of the 2024 season at Wollman Rink in Central Park.

Together with CityPickle, Mount Sinai is offering:

Community Play

Mount Sinai is sponsoring 10 days of free Community Play at the Long Island City location, promoted within the CityPickle app . Community Play is designed for players of all levels to enjoy the facility and experience the joy of pickleball. There are eight players per court during each one-hour session. Mount Sinai will also be sponsoring 15 discounted Community Play clinics per week, from August 12 to October 15, at CityPickle's Wollman Rink location, promoted within the CityPickle app . The cost to members of the public will be $20 per person per hour and will include free paddle rental. Download the app today.

Ask the Doctor

Watch videos with Mount Sinai experts answering questions about ways to prevent sports injuries, physical therapy options, and treating common injuries. In addition, Mount Sinai will have specialists at the Long Island City and Wollman Rink facilities at designated times to answer in-person questions.

US Open Watch Party

Mount Sinai is the Official Hospital of the US Open , serving the tournament for more than 10 years. We will be sponsoring a watch party for the US Open Women's Final at CityPickle in Long Island City on Saturday, September 7 from 4 to 6 pm-so reserve your spot early. Sign-up will begin on Saturday, August 24, on CityPickle's website or within the CityPickle app .

Make an Appointment with Our Experts

Mount Sinai is home to a wide range of experienced specialists-from primary care physicians and orthopedic surgeons to those who care for complex conditions, like cancer–who draw on the newest diagnostics and therapies to personalize the best treatment for each patient. Search for doctors using their Find a Doctor tool on our website , or access it in the MyMountSinai® app-your online gateway to Mount Sinai physicians and services.

For more information about the partnership and upcoming events, please visit Mount Sinai's website or the CityPickle app.

