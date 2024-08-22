Nancy Nystrom Of The Children's Foundation International To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FULSHEAR, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Because Mexico doesn't conduct an official national census of orphaned children, knowing the whereabouts and living conditions of these children is impossible. Nancy Nystrom, who has a second home in Manzanillo, Mexico, never really thought much about these children-until her son died in 1994.“Of course, I went into extreme depression. Losing a child is the hardest thing that life can throw at you. However, my son's death became a catalyst-I felt that I needed to do something, I just didn't know what. In my book, Each Day a Portion, I detail the series of events that brought about the Casa Hogar los Angelitos, an orphanage in Manzanillo that is currently caring for up to 100 children,” explains Nancy.

These events turned out to be a spiritual kind of calling for Nancy.“I had experience owning and working in different businesses, so in one way I was quite prepared to try and do something very different. But in another, I didn't speak the language; and I certainly did not understand all the bureaucracy, rules, and everything that went along with it. I had to find ways to get things done. And, it was just a step-by-step process.

“In 1995, we first set up the Children's Foundation International in Colorado as a 501c3 to solicit donations to support Mexican children who had fallen through the cracks; kids who had no hope for the future who couldn't move on without extra help. In 1996, we opened Casa Hogar Los Angelitos. In 2014, we were able to expand by establishing a second non-profit in Canada, similar to the Children's Foundation International with the same goals,” explains Nancy.

In 1995 Nancy began in Manzanillo by simply feeding 100 to 200 street children a day.“That's when we saw the same children coming back every day with no change in their lives. We tried returning the next day with shoes, and helping them to get into school, work with them to solve different problems. Inevitably, either the children or a parent would end up selling the shoes or thwarting our efforts. It just felt like such a dead end. We were helping to supplement their nutrition, which of course was needed, but we didn't feel like we were accomplishing much or changing anybody's life,” shares Nancy.

In 1996, she was able to finally get permission to open a full-time facility.“That's when we first brought in children who were abandoned, abused, victims of crime and other difficult situations-not just orphans. In countries with a high percentage of extreme poverty like Mexico, poor children often have family members involved in prostitution, drugs, and other crimes. Children who have families run away because of abuse. We take in children like that. They're brought to us by social services agencies, police, and sometimes neighbors or a distant family member. We take them in as early as they need to bring them to us-two weeks old is the youngest we've had.”

In the early 2000s, Nancy realized she needed to do more than just give these children clothes, food, and shelter.“We felt to really make a difference, we needed to move forward with education. Now all our children attend public school. Some go to vocational schools, and we have tutors so that each child can catch up to be accepted into school, and help to maintain their educational achievements. We've had about 25 children attend college-we pay for all of their education, including college. And, unlike most children's homes or foster care situations, we don't ask anyone to leave until they're ready. Younger children, of course, need care, food, shelter, comfort. But when do children need guidance most? They need it most when they are teenagers. Our teen years is when our lives change the most; when we're challenged the most. This is when children need our guidance the most, this is not the time to turn them back onto the streets”, explains Nancy.

In 2003, Nancy went further by bringing in ballet folkloric as part of Casa Hogar's program.“We had invited the University of Colima's ballet to perform for a benefit program to help us try to raise funds. As I watched our kids in the audience, I saw a fascination in their eyes and thought, 'You know, our kids can do that!' So, a ballet folkloric program was initiated in 2003. The results were simply amazing,” shares Nancy.“Children who were having learning difficulties or struggling with severe trauma (as most of them come from trauma), saw a change. They started doing this kind of cultural dance, feeling good about themselves; people applauded and they just blossomed. I saw young people who felt they had little value go from feeling like a weed to blossoming like a flower and feeling so good about themselves. In 2007, we began our Centro De Artes cultural building program and Ballet Folklorico Los Angelitos. We invited youth from the surrounding community to join the program, and now have a large group of 80-100 youth from ages 8 through college, who have the opportunity to develop their talent, become part of a positive and educational leadership group without cost to them. To be part of this program they are required to rehearse 15 hours per week, stay in school, no drugs or alcohol, and be a good citizen in their community. This group performs locally through out the year and internationally once per year as part of their training, bringing inspiration to all those who have the opportunity to be part of it. It's a positive, beautiful program for both the performers and their audiences.”

In 2020 the Children's Foundation International moved their office from Colorado to Fulshear, TX.

The Children's Foundation International has a documentary regarding the Casa Hogar called“Unconditional” on YouTube and its web site and has videos of performances and blog at where visitors can find information on donating and Nancy's books, I See You, Cries of the Heart, and Each Day a Portion. You can also find videos about Nancy on YouTube by searching for Casa Hogar Los Angelitos. The Children's Foundation, Casa Hogar Los Angelitos, and Ballet Folklorico Los Angelitos are non profits funded through donations.

