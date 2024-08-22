Lifecents Partners With Reality Show Opportunity Knocks For Season 2 On PBS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering audience to“live the show” by receiving personalized education and guidance to enhance the financial of viewers

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LifeCents , a leader in financial wellness technology, announced today its collaboration with the global and national award-winning reality series "Opportunity Knocks " on PBS. This game-changing partnership redefines how audiences interact and engage with television by bringing the LifeCents' award-winning financial education and coaching app directly to viewers to empower them to live the show, with their own Opportunity Coach which creates a personalized plan to measurably increase financial health.Season 2 of "Opportunity Knocks” is captivating audiences nationwide with 13 episodes that spotlight the transformative journey of individuals and families striving for financial stability under the guidance of Opportunity Coaches Jean Chatzky, Patrice Washington, and Louis Barajas. Building on this inspirational narrative, the LifeCents app, rebranded as "The Opportunity Coach" specifically for the series, invites viewers to replicate the remarkable journeys they witness in the series through a virtual coaching and educational experience. This innovative approach greatly enhances the show's motivational impact that extends beyond mere viewing, facilitating real-world financial improvement for its audience."We're excited to partner with 'Opportunity Knocks' and bring the show's transformative power beyond the screen directly to viewers at home," said Blake Allison, Founder & CEO of LifeCents. "Our mission at LifeCents has always been to democratize access to high-quality financial education and guidance. By offering The Opportunity Coach to viewers, we're empowering people everywhere to navigate their financial journeys with confidence and clarity.”Recent findings from the Financial Health Network find that Americans' financial health has declined to pre-pandemic levels. The Opportunity Coach app provides a lifeline by offering access to practical guidance and resources designed to help viewers achieve their financial goals and fortify their financial well-being.“Opportunity Knocks is a social justice production with the mission to change lives and create real, lasting impact. LifeCents elevates our mission, providing our audience not just with inspiration, but with tangible tools to transform their financial futures,” said Jamie Strayer, Executive Producer of Opportunity Knocks.“The Opportunity Coach app is a testament to our commitment to empowering viewers with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve financial stability and success.”The Opportunity Coach app, powered by LifeCents technology, is available for free to viewers via the Opportunity Knocks website ( ). It offers personalized insights, actionable recommendations, and ongoing support to help users achieve their financial goals. For more information and to access the“The Opportunity Coach” visit . To explore LifeCents' financial wellness offerings for individuals, credit unions, or employers, reach out to ....About LifeCents:LifeCents is a leading financial wellness technology and consulting company driving social impact through its award-winning financial wellness app and strategic advisory services. The LifeCents app empowers people to live healthier financial lives through access to personalized financial education and guidance, leading to better outcomes for individuals, businesses, and communities. Founded in 2005, with a proven track record of success among diverse populations, LifeCents is at the forefront of innovation in financial health and wellbeing. Recognized as a Finalist in the Wellness Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards, LifeCents continues to lead the industry in creating meaningful, positive change through financial literacy and empowerment.About Opportunity Knocks"Opportunity Knocks" is made possible through the generous support of The National Council for Financial Opportunities, Callahan & Associates, The Wells Fargo Foundation, and Balance. The series is distributed by American Public Television (APT) and presented by WXXI. For more information about "Opportunity Knocks," visit .

