Swiss Beauty Onboards Vidushi Goyal As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22, August 2024: Swiss Beauty, India's leading cosmetics brand, announced the appointment of Vidushi Goyal as its Chief Marketing Officer(CMO). She will lead the overall marketing strategy for all Swiss Beauty brands, including Swiss Beauty Craze and Swiss Beauty Select, along with its emerging categories and sub-brands.



Vidushi brings a wealth of experience in digital-first marketing and brand building to Swiss Beauty. She will spearhead the brand's growth by establishing a unique identity and building differentiation in the fast-paced beauty & personal care segment. Her focus will be on staying ahead of trends and implementing new-age marketing strategies within the company.



Before joining Swiss Beauty, Vidushi served as Vice President of Marketing at Mamaearth (Honasa), where she led the marketing efforts for the personal care and babycare portfolio. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in scaling Mamaearth from a 100 Cr ARR brand to over 1000 Cr in just three years. Vidushi also contributed to positioning Mamaearth as a purpose-led brand with the brand tagline "Goodness Inside" in 2019 onwards. She has also held key positions at ShopClues, d.light Energy, and FCB+Ulka, where she led multiple award-winning brand campaigns.



Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "I am thrilled to join Swiss Beauty at such an exciting time. My focus will be on building on what has worked for the brand while evolving and differentiating in this cluttered market space. We will keep the consumer and market segment at the core of everything we do. By leveraging new-age marketing principles, we will continue to build a brand that is loved and a business that is built on strong principles.



Welcoming Vidushi, Mohit Goyal Co-Founder & Director, Swiss Beauty, said, "We are delighted to welcome Vidushi Goyal to the Swiss Beauty family. With her proven track record of data-driven decision-making and innovative approach, we are confident she will take our brand to new heights. Her leadership will be instrumental in redefining beauty standards and connecting more deeply with our consumers."



Vidushi holds an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune, and completed her undergraduate studies at Hindu College, Delhi University.





About Swiss Beauty



Incepted in 2013, Swiss Beauty is India's leading and fastest-growing colour cosmetics brand that aims to be every makeup lover's BFF. Delhi based Goyal brothers Amit and Mohit with an in-depth understanding of Indian Beauty needs, integrate global cosmetic standards to create Swiss Beauty products that are highly innovative, long wear, and comfortable. While elevating beauty, Swiss Beauty offers an unparalleled experience through high- functioning game changing products. As a brand, Swiss Beauty believes makeup is for everyone and we celebrate the individuality of every Indian unstoppable, unique and fiercely expressive.





Company :-Value360 Communications

User :- Sanyukta Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-9810223505