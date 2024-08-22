Supercom Secures Multiple New Contracts In West Virginia With Sheriff Agencies To Deploy Pureone Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has successfully secured new electronic monitoring contracts with multiple Sheriff agencies across West Virginia. These contracts leverage SuperCom's innovative PureOne suite, enhanced with both cellular and WiFi communication capabilities, to provide robust monitoring solutions in rural areas with limited cellular coverage. These newly initiated contracts are already generating recurring revenue, further solidifying SuperCom's footprint in the U.S. market, particularly in rural regions where robust and reliable monitoring solutions are crucial.

"We are excited to partner with Sheriff agencies across West Virginia to bring our cutting-edge PureOne technology to their communities. These contracts highlight our dedication to innovation and our ability to meet the diverse needs of law enforcement agencies, especially in challenging environments," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"The integration of PureOne's advanced technology into these new contracts reaffirms our commitment to delivering adaptable and reliable solutions tailored to the unique needs of law enforcement agencies, particularly in rural regions with limited cellular coverage. This ensures continuous and dependable service, which is essential for enhancing public safety and operational efficiency. We look forward to continuing to support these agencies in their mission to enhance public safety with reliable and advanced monitoring solutions," Ordan Trabelsi concluded.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

