AV Access Unveils Idock C20: The Ultimate USB-C KVM Switch Docking Station For Home Office And Gaming With 2 Laptops

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, proudly announces the debut of the iDock C20 KVM switch docking station , the latest gem in its innovative iDock series. This cutting-edge device merges a dual monitor USB-C KVM switch with a versatile 12-in-1 docking station, empowering users to manage two laptops, dual monitors, and various peripherals seamlessly, amplifying efficiency in home office, learning, and gaming setups.

Revolutionary Dual Monitor KVM Switch with 12-in-1 Docking Station

Share a docking station and dual screens between 2 laptops with iDock C20

Continue Reading

"Today's dynamic work landscape demands versatility, especially for professionals working from home, like graphic designers, programmers, and avid gamers. The iDock C20 4K KVM switch caters precisely to their multifaceted needs. It simplifies home office setup, streamlines desk space, reduces clutter, and substantially boosts productivity," explained Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

Built with 2x full-featured USB-C input ports supporting multi-stream transport, the iDock C20 facilitates seamless integration of two laptops. Moreover, users can revel in a plethora of peripheral connectivity, including 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C, 1x 1G Ethernet, 1x 3.5mm headset, 1x SD card, and 2x HDMI output.

Fast Switching between 2 Laptops for Work & Play

With 2x full-featured USB-C ports, this potent KVM switch docking station

allows users to input 4K ultra HD content and transfer data at speeds up to 5Gbp/s. Furthermore, it offers simultaneous charging for two laptops with up to 60W power delivery and internet access via the LAN port.

Switching between two laptops is effortless and swift thanks to the automatic PC wake-up and EDID emulation features of the iDock C20 KVM switch docking station . Users can seamlessly switch between their laptops in just 2-3 seconds, by simply pressing the front switch button, or using the wired remote controller.

Moreover, the iDock C20 supports ultra-high refresh rates, including 1080P@240/165/144/120Hz and 2560x1440@144/120Hz, so users can enjoy smooth gameplay in their high-speed racing simulations.

"The iDock C20 USB-C KVM switch is now available for purchase on our official site, alongside other iDock series products , like iDock C10 and iDock D23. It serves as an essential tool for seamlessly switching between your work laptop and gaming laptop. And our iDock series is tailored with various interfaces to meet your needs for connecting different numbers of PCs and monitors," concluded Bill.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products , which include HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions , wireless conference room solutions, etc. Since its establishment, it has been dedicated to

offering the ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses with quality-assured and well-designed AV products at honest pricing. AV Access will continue to develop more innovative products and solutions in the fields of smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, health care, etc. Strong R&D, powerful supply chain and excellent management team make AV Access qualified as your faithful partner! Learn more by visiting .

SOURCE AV Access