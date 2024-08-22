Stem Cell Therapy Developers I Peace And Icamuno Biotherapeutics Start Natural Killer Cell Trial For Ovarian Cancer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I Peace, a pioneering

CDMO in induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, and iCamuno Biotherapeutics, a biotech

company developing iPS

cell-based

therapies, today announced a significant milestone with the dosing of the first patient in a clinical trial using iPS cell-derived natural killer (iNK) cells for ovarian cancer immunotherapy. iCamuno will lead the trial, which will test the safety and efficacy of NK cells made from I Peace's cGMP-compliant iPS cells using iCamuno's NK cell differentiation technology.

Natural killer (NK) cells are a critical component of the anti-cancer immune system, with natural abilities to recognize and destroy tumor cells. This trial leverages iCamuno's abilities to create cGMP-grade iPS cell-derived NK cells with improved consistency and effector function. The initial phase will focus on ovarian cancer, with potential expansion to a broader range of diseases.

"We are thrilled to reach this moment," said Koji Tanabe, CEO and founder at I Peace. "Dosing the first patient in this trial using our iPS cell line is a significant milestone in our goal to develop innovative immunotherapies for cancer."

"This is an important milestone for iCamuno," said Ethan Liu, Chairman and co-founder of iCamuno. "Given their safety and efficacy in preclinical testing, we are hopeful that our iNK cells will be a valuable weapon in the battle against ovarian cancer."

I Peace is a biotechnology company harnessing the power of iPSCs to develop cell therapies for a range of diseases. The company's proprietary GMP-compliant iPSC platform allows for the large-scale production of standardized and consistent cell populations for therapeutic applications. I Peace is committed to advancing the field of cellular therapy and bringing innovative treatment options to patients in need.

iCamuno Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company that leverages proprietary technologies to produce clinical-grade iPS cell products for the benefit of patients. Using advanced methods in cell reprogramming, engineering, and differentiation, iCamuno creates effector cells for a range of diseases including neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. With multiple sites across the globe, iCamuno assembles distinguished teams from industry, academia, and medicine to develop universally applicable, effective, and affordable cell therapies with the goal of becoming a global leader in iPS cell therapy.

