Lead Sports & Health Tech Partners Rebrands As LEAD Expands Family Of Funds And Introduces Strategic Advisory Arm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since its founding in 2017, LEAD has grown from a Berlin-based accelerator program into a premier global venture corporation with $155M in assets



BERLIN and LAKE NONA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAD, formerly known as

leAD Sports & Tech Partners, today announced its new name and its expanded company structure, consisting of an institutional asset manager building a global family of funds and an advisory division working with organizations on their strategic innovation and initiatives.

This new positioning reflects LEAD's growth and foothold in the marketplace, and reinforces its mission to enhance lives through sports and health technology. What began as an accelerator program founded in 2017 has now scaled into a premier global venture corporation with 70+ portfolio companies and $155 million in assets under management.

LEAD focuses on two pillars: investment and advisory, which are amplified by its global collective of renowned innovators, investors, athletes, and industry partners, among others.

"When we launched LEAD seven years ago, we were the first to not only see the investment potential in sports, but also recognize the continued convergence of sports and health. We were able to capitalize on these new opportunities, building a deep portfolio of the most innovative technologies that are defining the future of sports and health, and bringing more and more experts and innovators into the fold to create an incredibly powerful global network," said Christoph Sonnen, co-founder of LEAD. "Our rebrand to LEAD better represents our vision, mission and desire to support entrepreneurs and organizations making an impact while building a world-class venture capital and advisory business at the forefront of sports and health technology."

The company has expanded its family of funds to best serve founders and organizations operating at all stages across sports and health. LEAD invests globally and stage-agnostically through four investment vehicles:



LEAD ONE : As an evolution from our original accelerator program investment vehicle, LEAD ONE is a direct investment vehicle backing global pre-seed companies in sports and health technology; with financial backing and access to strategic venture partner organizations, including professional sports teams, player associations, sports federations, lifestyle brands, performance facilities, and health systems, including FC Cincinnati, Spartan Race and Exos, among others.

Lake Nona Fund : A fund for seed-stage companies that have displayed product market fit and a management team capable of delivering scale.

ADvantage : Launched in partnership with OurCrowd in 2018, this $50M fund is built to invest in Series A stage companies that display verified business metrics and are helmed by industry-leading operators. Locker Room : An invite-only fund for top-tier professional athletes and business leaders to invest in highly selective opportunities.

With its deep knowledge of the sports and health tech landscape and trends, access to dealflow and network of vetted startups, LEAD's newly formalized strategic advisory practice serves as a consulting arm to organizations looking to develop and nurture their own innovation programs. What began as a one-time service for companies like adidas and the Orlando Magic, has since developed into a key offering of the business. In addition, LEAD acquired a majority stake in WhiteRock, a boutique advisory firm, to expand its portfolio of services by including M&A and sports business consulting. In totality, LEAD's strategic advisory services include:



Advisory (powered by White Rock, a LEAD company) : Expert guidance for end-to-end M&A advisory services and sports business consulting

Innovation Intelligence:

Unparalleled market intelligence and trend reporting, as well as tailored sourcing of product and technology solutions

VC as a Service: Full VC process management, including inbound deal flow vetting and analysis, corporate venture arm services and support in building internal venture capabilities. Equity Endorsements: Advise on investment participation opportunities and engagement models, including negotiation and management of equity-based endorsements for brands, athletes, and agents.

"LEAD has been a great innovation partner for the Orlando Magic and our affiliates. LEAD provides access to impressive, high-potential startups and their team helps keep a pulse on the most innovative trends and cutting-edge technology in the sports, health, and wellness space," said Jay Riola, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at Orlando Magic.

Key to LEAD's strength is its vast strategic network of notable investors, partners, advisors and athletes – including Harry Kane, Justin Rose, the Orlando Magic, and many more – who are deeply committed to offering their time, insights and support to LEAD's portfolio companies. These relationships empower its portfolio to unlock incredibly valuable testing opportunities with its target audiences, real-time market insights, and the ability to test, learn, iterate and scale products and services.

About LEAD:

LEAD is a global venture corporation dedicated to enhancing lives through sports and health tech. Our family of funds delivers for entrepreneurs at every stage with capital, expertise, and strategic connections. Our advisory division helps corporations, consulting firms, sports properties, healthcare organizations and others bring their most innovative initiatives to life. While we work across different venture stages, industries, and areas of the world, on ideas for sports fans, athletes, and health-conscious consumers, everything we do has one thing in common: we aim to enhance lives, one idea at a time. Visit for more.

SOURCE LEAD