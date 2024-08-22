Gohealth To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 15Th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 28Th In Chicago, IL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) (“GoHealth” or the“Company”) today announced Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor on Wednesday August 28, 2024, at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:20 pm CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: and in the investor relations section of the company's website: .



